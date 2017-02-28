The Pointer Wins Big at Best of the Midwest Journalism Convention

Last weekend, The Pointer attended the Associated Collegiate Press Best of the Midwest College Journalism Convention in Minneapolis, MN.

The Pointer staff attended professional development workshops, panels, presentations and networking events with other student journalists from around the Midwest as well as with professionals.

The weekend convention ended with a Best of Show awards that each university in attendance could enter to win. Categories included Newspaper Special Edition, Individual Articles, Photography, Publication Design, Publication Website, Multimedia Package and others.

The Pointer was recognized with three awards out of the twelve total categories against over 15 other competing universities.

The first award received was ninth place in Newspaper Special Edition. The issue submitted was from election week, Nov. 2016. This political edition was specifically designed both in content and appearance to incorporate more color, pictures, charts, and numeric information that differed from the usual weekly publication.

Next, The Pointer took second place in Publication Website. This is a special honor because UWSP’s smaller weekly newspaper beat out larger universities that have daily news print and online with large teams to run their digital newsrooms and websites.

Here at The Pointer, there are only a few students working on digital and online news.

The final recognition The Pointer received was first place in Best Multimedia Package. The news package submitted was created by former multimedia reporter, Shay Spatz. The video covered the campus event Arts Bash 2016.

Spatz’s work was combined with Arts and Entertainment Reporter, Kaitlyn Wanta’s article also detailing the event fundraiser for the Theatre, Dance, Music, and Art programs here at UWSP.

The Pointer is honored to receive recognition from ACP for the work that students are doing to report news every week.

The next convention this season is fast approaching. The Pointer is sending delegates to the Associated Collegiate Press Midwinter National College Journalism Convention this upcoming weekend, Mar. 2-5.

The national convention is in San Francisco, CA and will include more professional development workshops, panels, and further networking opportunities for the students who attend. This convention will also conclude with awards but this time universities are competing at a national level with even more competition than at the Best of the Midwest.

Historically, The Pointer has done very well at both conventions in past years. The students attending this year’s 2017 convention are very excited for the unique workshops but also hopeful to be awarded and recognized nationally amidst other prestigious universities.

Anyon Rettinger

ACP Convention Delegate

Online Editor

arett489@uwsp.edu