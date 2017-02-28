Time for a New Read: ALA Award Winners

In the midst of the semester, students get buried by a mountain of coursework. During the exams and essays, there is also an Everest of reading assignments.

With spring break coming up, students will have the opportunity to kick up their feet and crack open a book – for fun. Luckily, the American Library Association recently released the winners of their 2016 awards, providing a perfect guide for students to find something new and fun to read.

One of the awards given by the ALA is the Andrew Carnegie Medal given to one fiction book and one nonfiction book for adult readers each year.

The 2016 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Fiction winner was “The Sympathizer” by Viet Thanh Nguyen.

The 371-page novel is a spy story, telling the tale of a French-Vietnamese who has become a captain in the United States Army in the 1970s. The novel has also won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the 2016 Edgar Award for Best First Novel.

The nonfiction winner of the same award was “Hold Still: A Memoir with Photographs” by Sally Mann.

Mann narrates what she finds when sorting through old family documents, including photographs. The memoir incorporates memories, memorabilia and personal reflections to create a completely true life drama.

“Valley of Shadows” by Ralph Peters won the W. Y. Boyd Literary Award for Excellence in Military Fiction, telling the story of Shenandoah Valley in 1864. The American Civil War tale is brought to life through Peter’s knowledge and insight.

Though sitting down to read a book can be a time-consuming commitment, there are also methods of reading on the go, perfect for spring

break road trips or plane rides.

The Odyssey Award is given for excellence in audiobook production. “Anna and the Swallow Man” by Gavriel Savit was the winner of this award.

Set in 1939 Poland, it tells the story of Anna, a seven-year-old whose father was taken by the Germans. It weaves a tale of war that appeals to all ages.

Though past decades have categorized “young adult literature” as that which has appealed to readers aged 12 to 18, the genre is expanding.

Michael Cart wrote on this genre for the Young Adult Library Services Association, a division of the American Library Association.

“The size of this population segment has increased as the conventional definition of ‘young adult’ has expanded to include those as young as ten and, since the late 1990s, as old as twenty-five,” Cart said.

Contemporary young adult literature has expanded from the classic tale of adolescence to include the stories of “young adults” in their early 20s, including college experiences.

The ALA awards the Michael L. Printz Award to “a book that exemplifies literary excellence in young adult literature.”

This year’s winner of the award was “March: Book Three” by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell. It is the third installment of the award-winning graphic novel trilogy.

Lewis was involved in the civil rights movement and while the other two authors “bring the lessons of history to vivid life for a new generation, urgently relevant for today’s world,” according to Goodreads.com.

The Printz honor books were “Asking for It” by Louise O’Neill, “The Passion of Dolssa” by Julie Berry, “Scythe” by Neal Shusterman and “The Sun Is Also a Star” by Nicola Yoon.

These titles, among thousands of others, are a great way to relax from hectic college life and fill those upcoming spring break hours.

