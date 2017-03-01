First Winter Farmers’ Market a Success

The Stevens Point Area Winter’s Farmers’ Market will have the last day of its first season on March 25.

During the summer, Stevens Point has a thriving farmers market that fills the Square downtown with local farmers and hungry shoppers. In the past, when winter rolled around, the market was closed for the season.

This year, Stevens Point held its first winter farmers’ market on the east side of town, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Although, it should be mentioned that this farmers market is put on by a different organization than the summer market.

There were about 12 vendors each week at the winter market this year, selling goods such as meat, fresh produce and coffee.

Robin River, of Primitive Pastures, a local organic meat producer, said, “This is our first winter market. It’s been doing better than we’d expected.”

Primitive Pastures is in its first year of business and travels to Stevens Point from Iola. The success of this winter has River considering selling at the Stevens Point summer farmers’ market, in addition to the Neenah market, where he already sells.

Katja Marquart, of Stone House Farm, and associate professor of interior architecture at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, also sold at the winter market this year.

“There are some weeks that are better than others, but overall I think it has been great to see the community come out and support the winter market,” Marquart said.

Marquart also said she suspects the market will grow in the next few years.

“Will definitely be back next year,” she said.

How busy the market was depended on things like weather and attractions offered during the market.

“Weeks that we’ve had food trucks around, like when Chef C’s Muchie Wagon was here or when we have chef demos, those tend to be better weeks. So, I think having some sort of a regular event would be helpful,” Marquart Said.

The market is open from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays.

Connor Schoelzel

Reporter

Connor.L.Schoelzel@uwsp.edu