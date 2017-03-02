Students Take Advantage of Study Abroad Opportunities Offered

Every semester the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point study abroad staff works hard to promote the academically and culturally enriching programs that the university offers.

Katya Leek, study abroad adviser, said that one way that the program is promoted is through the international education resource center in the Dreyfus University Center. The center, opened this academic year, is a space where international students and students interested in studying abroad can meet one another and communicate about their experiences.

According to Leek, some students that have had positive experiences studying abroad come back as ambassadors or mentors and promote various programs on campus.

“Lots of times students have rewarding academic and cultural experiences and when they come back, they experience reverse culture shock, coming from a different culture back to US culture,” Leek said.

Leek said that the best way for students to deal with reverse culture shock is to share their experiences with other students.

In addition to the mentors and ambassadors that promote programs, there are two to three student recruiters that are

employed by the university each year. Student recruiters organize informational sessions for those that are interested in studying abroad.

Both short-term and semester-long programs are offered to students that are looking to gain cultural experience. One of the reasons Leek believes that students should take advantage of available programs is because they can enhance resumes.

“When you study abroad you are learning how to work with diversity and learning about the diverse world, and that makes you very attractive to prospective employers,” Leek said.

Nicole DeMarb, junior wildlife ecology major, spent six weeks this past summer in Poland, Germany and Iceland. As a wildlife ecology major, DeMarb was required to either spend part of her summer at Treehaven or study abroad in Europe for six weeks. DeMarb chose to earn her eight credits in Europe.

DeMarb explored Europe with 39 other students from the college of natural resources.

“The greatest part was meeting 39 other people who I had a couple of classes with but never got to talk with. I got to know them on a very personal level. I made some of my best friends on that trip,” DeMarb said.

DeMarb admitted that many people are hesitant to study abroad because of the cost, but she believes that the experience is worth the money.

“I recommend it because it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. After college, you have an internship, a career, get married and have children. Suddenly you’re 50 and all of you have seen is the Midwest. How many other chances do you get to travel to exotic places?” DeMarb said.

Caroline Chalk

Reporter

cchal845@uwsp.edu