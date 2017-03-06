Presidential Breakfast Reveals a Bible Trumper

Last month was the first national prayer breakfast for the Trump administration.

The National Prayer Breakfast has been an annual event in Washington, D.C. held on the first Thursday of February since 1953.

Historically, presidents since Eisenhower have had an opportunity to read from scripture and invite special guests such as Mother Teresa in 1994.

Besides talking about how The Apprentice ratings went “right down the tubes” since Arnold Schwarzenegger took over, Donald Trump talked about what he will do as president to the audience at the breakfast.

“Among those freedoms is the right to worship according to our own beliefs. That is why I will get rid of and totally destroy the Johnson Amendment,” Trump said.

While what Trump said sounds factual, he is incorrect in his assessment about what the Johnson Amendment is limiting. In no way does it stop anyone from “the right to worship according to their own beliefs.”

The Johnson Amendment was a bill in Congress written by then-senator Lyndon B. Johnson in 1954. It is a provision in the US tax code that prohibits all 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations from endorsing political candidates.

This provision extends to all tax-exempt entities beyond just churches and other religious sites. These entities can still endorse certain political positions, just not specific candidates.

Because of this, there are ways for churches to informally endorse a party by endorsing certain ideologies.

Shanny Luft, associate professor of religious studies, believes the Johnson Amendment is not significantly hurting religious organizations.

“In this present moment, the parties are pretty far apart from one another. We have this sense if you’re pro-life which party you are and if you’re pro-choice which party you are. That wasn’t the case 50 years ago. There were pro-choice Republicans, there were pro-life Democrats,” Luft said.

One of the intentions of the separation of church and state was that churches didn’t have the power to tip the scale for one local candidate over another. But, because of how stark the contrast between candidates is, the Amendment is not much of a burden at all.

Luft said, “The odd thing about the Johnson Amendment is if you endorse a policy it’s pretty obvious to people which party you are endorsing and perhaps which candidate you’re endorsing.”

It’s surprising a president would try to destroy this amendment and Luft does not understand why more churches are not actively fighting against Trump on this particular issue.

Luft believes there should be a universal appeal, even among groups that the amendment would seemingly put more restrictions on, because being able to publicly endorse candidates could lead to negative consequences.

“I’m surprised there are a group of evangelicals who are so enthusiastic on withdrawing the Johnson Amendment,” said Luft. “I expected them to be more concerned because if it’s removed, and they are allowed to make political endorsements, the reason why they should stay tax exempt becomes less clear.”

Trump has made an effort to continue the Republican party’s strong relationship with evangelicals.

Last summer, Donald Trump met with Jerry Falwell Jr. who introduced him at the religious leaders’ summit in New York.

According to exit polls, Trump won the evangelical vote by the widest margin since 2004 with George W. Bush.

Last year, when speaking on former Secretary of State John Kerry’s Iran Deal, Trump said, “Obviously Kerry did not read The Art of the Deal, probably didn’t read the bible either.”

The day before, Trump said, “Nobody reads the Bible more than me.”

Though Trump may not wear religion on his sleeves as some politicians might, he is not shying away from trying to appeal to that section of the electorate.

Wesley Hortenbach

Reporter

Whort350@uwsp.edu