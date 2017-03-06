Vibe Street Dances to Encore Center Stage

A clash of bluegrass, electronic and EDM performers burst on stage in the Encore room creating a club-like atmosphere, pumping speakers with “new-aged” music last Thursday, March 2.

The bands Vibe Street, Evanoff and Cliffy Tokes performed to a group of students thirsty for the fast-paced electronic music offered by each group.

Cliffy Tokes, the opening performer, a local mixer out of Wisconsin Rapids, was playing a collection of fast-beat, head bobbing, hula-hoop using, mix of beats and instruments everyone can dance to.

Mindy Schmitt, freshman communications and public relations major, entered the night with a dose of curiosity.

“I heard about the event from my co-worker and I thought it would be different and fun,” Schmitt said.

A sea of tie-dye could be seen from the stage, swaying and bobbing to each song as the beats easily transitioned from one to the next, making it nearly impossible to discern when one song ended and another began. Students were excited and encouraging the DJs and performers.

The artist coined as “Vibe Street,” otherwise known as Ben Davis, bases his music out of Denver, CO.

Davis considers himself an artist in his self-proclaimed genre, “grass-hop/future-folk.” The crowd anxiously awaited for the headlining group to usher onto the stage.

Vibe Street has a considerable amount of followers around the nation by using “forward-thinking” when creating music and it showed on the Encore stage. Enthusiastic listeners were accompanied by rainbow-lit hula-hoops swinging throughout the center floor.

An assortment of colorful flashing lights from the stage met with students trying to “vibe,” stated one of the event attendees.

There were several props that fans brought to allow their dancing on the floor to appear nearly effortless. Other fans took to the seats at the perimeter of the room, allowing their ears to do most of the dancing.

“We drove for a long time,” JJ Evanoff, member and founder of the self-named group, said to the crowd, “we didn’t drive for you to sit down!”

Evanoff is a male trio consisting of Jake Hall, Parker Oberholzer andEvanoff. The band rushed onto the stage with music they describe as “dream rock,” which is comprised of classic rock and contemporary dance music.

Bridget Pintz, arts management and public relations major, organized the “Vibe Street” event.

“We put this event on because there is a large following of electronic/EDM music here in central Wisconsin,” Pintz said. “People don’t want to drive hours to Milwaukee or Madison, so we created an event on campus.”

Drinks were flowing into the hands of event attendees while bluegrass/hip-hop EDM music spilled into the lobby of the DUC.

Sydney DenHartigh

Reporter

sdenh702@uwsp.edu