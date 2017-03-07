Drug Abuse on Campus and in the Community

As a state, Wisconsin, has struggled with incidences of drug abuse and overdose.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, in 2013 there were more deaths of Wisconsin residents due to overdoses than car accidents, suicides and firearms. Also, of the drug related deaths in 2014 only 14 percent were intentional.

Like other colleges, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is no stranger to drug abuse.

Jason Siewert, licensed psychologist, meets with students on campus for counseling sessions. Siewert cites alcohol as one of the main addictive drugs that can contribute to or cause issues for students.

Siewert has rarely come across students that struggle with heroine or methamphetamine addictions.

“People heavily involved with the use of meth tend to wash out of college quickly because the consequences are so significant. They don’t often make it for a long time on campus,” Siewert said.

However, Siewert said that the topic of alcohol abuse is something that he encounters weekly.

“Wisconsin brings to the table a little bit of an alcohol culture that we need to be thoughtful about,” Siewert said.

Siewert believes that genetics plays a role in addiction and that individuals predisposed to addiction are more prone to addictive behaviors.

“There is an environmental quality to addictions. If I had to guess the main thing that makes people more predisposed it’s probably genetics,” Siewert said.

Some of the treatments that are available for those struggling with drug abuse are addiction counseling and the use of medications. Siewert stresses that there are certain substances that individuals can maintain healthy relationships with, but some substances such as heroine are not safe in any dose.

“A healthy life can include certain substances, but a healthy life almost always includes things being in balance. You have to sleep well and follow through with your responsibilities,” Siewert said.

Kate Kipp, Portage County Justice Programs Director, has seen some of the struggles that individuals abusing drugs have dealt with and is passionate about helping them get the treatment that they need. In order to address drug abuse in the community, she took part in designing a drug court for Portage County.

Kipp said funding for the court came from the Wisconsin Department of Justice and tax dollars.

“The overall goal is to treat high risk, high needs people who have committed crimes as a result of their substance abuse issues,” Kipp said.

The court will give individuals, who would otherwise be going to prison, the opportunity to receive extensive treatment for drug abuse. Individuals at drug court will receive individual treatment, group treatment and be required to take urine tests.

Kipp said that some of the common drugs that individuals in the county tend to struggle with are methamphetamines, heroine, and prescription drugs.

“Some people use drugs as a way to escape some things that are going on that they can’t deal with,” Kipp said.

The process of designing the drug court has taken over two years and will be officially implemented on Apr. 3.

Caroline Chalk

Reporter

cchal845@uwsp.edu