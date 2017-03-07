Ducks Unlimited Chapter Given Highest Level of Recognition at State Convention

The weekend of Feb. 4 the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point chapter of Ducks Unlimited attended the Wisconsin Ducks Unlimited Convention and received five awards.

Among the awards was the prestigious President’s Elite Chapter Award which is the highest recognition a chapter can receive.

This award revolves around overall money brought in as a chapter, to raise this money every chapter of Ducks Unlimited is required to host a banquet.

Last year at their first annual banquet the UWSP chapter brought in $154,000 to give back to the Ducks Unlimited Headquarters where the money was put towards wetland conservation.

The chapter has accomplished a lot in their two years as a student-run organization.

Ben Oldenburg, banquet chair and senior fisheries major, explained that part of the reason for the organization’s success is the hard work of the officers. Oldenburg said, “A lot of this stuff comes from people in the chapter reaching out and doing what they can to make this chapter more successful than the next.”

Lucas Koch, senior media studies major and head of alumni donations and other major donations, said that the support and donations of UWSP alumni also had a huge impact on the success of the UWSP chapter.

Graham Steinhauer, president and senior forest restoration major, said the success was partially due to the generous donations of community members who were excited to support the new chapter.

Oldenburg said for this reason the club puts a lot of focus on efficiency, spending as little as possible to create a larger gross margin that can be donated to the National Organization.

The goal of Ducks Unlimited is to raise money for the conservation of North America’s wetlands.

“It’s nice to get the awards but at the same time that’s not why we do it,” Koch said. “Our end goal, is more conservation and more ducks in the skies.”

The National Organization uses this money to forward the conservation of wetlands by restoring grasslands, replanting forests, restoring watersheds and working with landowners and partners.

This year’s banquet is projected to be twice the size of last years and will feature dinner, beverages, and door prizes.

The banquet will be held Mar. 30 at the Moose Family Center in Stevens Point. Tickets are $25 for students and $40 for alumni and can be obtained online at ducks.org/Wisconsin/events or by contacting Ben Oldenburg.

Olivia De Valk

Reporter

odeva199@uwsp.edu