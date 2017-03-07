Get to Know the Candidates and VOTE!

The Student Government Association is holding elections for president and vice president next week.

Candidates for president are Robert Abrahamian and Sean Piette, and their respective running mates are Nellie DeLain and Katie Hansen.

There will be a debate on Wednesday, Mar. 8, at 8 p.m. in the Encore room in the Dreyfus University Center that is open to all to observe and ask questions of the candidates. The SGA Facebook page plans on streaming the debate live.

Students will receive emails through which they can cast their votes. The election will be open from Monday, Mar. 13, until Thursday, Mar. 16 at noon. Results will be announced the evening of Mar. 16 at the SGA meeting in the Legacy room of the DUC, and emails will be sent out the following day to students announcing the winners.

Both candidates have their own Facebook pages to promote their messages at facebook.com/AbrahamianDeLain and facebook.com/ManyVoicesOnePoint.

The Abrahamian & DeLain mission statement is one of unity between the city of Stevens Point and the university, and for strong advocating on behalf of students to the administration.

The Piette & Hansen ticket has a goal of helping every student make educated choices about the environment, their health, their finances and the community to make the best college experience for everyone. Helping students outside of the classroom so that they can better focus in the classroom is central to their message.

Abrahamian is a senior water resources and political science major, and is currently the SGA Environmental & Sustainability Affairs Director.

“There is a disconnect between SGA and the student body,” said Abrahamian. “With everything that is going on at the state and federal level, it is important for students to understand how their student government affects them.”

Piette is a natural resources and political science major with minors in sustainable energy and music. He has been a Student Interest Representative and a Senator for SGA.

“SGA is as local as it gets,” Piette said. “Federal votes affect everyone in some ways, but SGA decisions affect you directly, every day.”

Both Abrahamian and Piette have been heavily involved on campus in a variety of settings for years.

Abrahamian said there is a tendency within some University of Wisconsin schools for SGA to “bow down to the administration, and I absolutely will not do that. I will advocate for the students.”

Piette said he wants to use his planning background to engage people and bring them together, finding better solutions to problems that have been difficult to solve. Emphasizing the importance of life outside of class, Piette said, “Helping students on the life level would improve the focus on school.”

Katie Hansen, Piette’s Vice Presidential running mate, is a senior social studies major with teaching intent. Hansen is a non-traditional student with a degree in communication and the arts and minor in 2D studio art.

Hansen has filled many roles as a student. While attending UW-Green Bay, she was heavily invested and involved in Residential Living for several years. She was also once a commuter to UWSP from Scandinavia, WI but now lives in Stevens Point.

Hansen hopes to give a voice to the often under-represented commuter and non-traditional student demographics well. Together, Hansen and Piette represent every college in the university, including the University College, where Hansen works in student support.

While taking on the community support and health half of things, Hansen hopes to compliment Piette’s focus on sustainability and finances.

Nellie DeLain, the Vice Presidential half of the Abrahamian ticket, is a junior biology and psychology major and SGA Senator. DeLain is relatively new to student government in comparison to the other candidates but has a passion and “dove head first” into SGA after working up to President of Watson Hall in her first two years at UWSP.

Emphasizing her connection with students on campus, DeLain hopes to aid in opening the conversation between the student body and SGA. “Every student is a member of SGA, and the elected members are simply the channel through which students can talk to administration.”

The last time the president and vice president elections were held, only 8 to 10 percent of the student body voted.

Write-ins are possible for this election, and Senatorial positions are open as well. All four official candidates are strongly urging students to read up and vote, regardless of who their vote would be for.

Samantha Stein

News Editor

Samantha.J.Stein@uwsp.edu