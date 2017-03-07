Internship Increasingly Becomes Requirement for College Graduates

Internships are increasingly becoming a requirement for college graduates looking to start their career. They help students develop the skills learned in class, understand a particular field, expand networks and gain a critical advantage to land that first professional job.

In the National Association of Colleges and Employers Job Outlook 2015 survey, almost all employers mentioned they prefer to hire job candidates who have work experience. According to NACE’s web site, 75 percent of employers prefer relevant work experience and 60 percent of employers prefer work experience gained specifically through an internship or co-op experience.

While every student under the new General Education Program is required to fulfill the experiential learning credit, or outside the classroom experience, other opportunities to connect specifically to internships on campus are dependent upon major and department.

For example, students in the arts management major are required to have two internships and one externship, a job shadowing experience, to gain hands-on, accurate experience in their potential work field.

Kristin Johnson, senior arts management major, is currently in her second internship. In addition to learning new professional skills about a specific software, Johnson has learned personal skills as well.

“Both internships I actually had some conflict with some important people,” Johnson said. “Just learning how to be professional with handling conflicts, that’s definitely a life skill that I’ve learned.”

Johnson said she has learned internships are difficult, especially when unpaid, but recognizes the value of gaining real experience in the professional world.

UWSP offers equal opportunity for every student to access information about careers and internships through the Career Point portal. Students can connect with employers and plan for their career through this online system.

In addition to Career Point, students have access to the Academic and Career Advising Center and may have internship coordinators in their major.

Tamas Bodor, internship director for the Division of Communication, contacts supervisors, gains feedback and grades papers from students partaking in the internship program. This past summer, Bodor estimated 30 to 40 communications and arts management students participated in the program for credit.

“Nowadays it’s not enough to have a college degree. It’s kind of the bare minimum to have it, so what employers are looking for is having experience,” Bodor said. “Now the big dilemma is, if you’re in college, in your studies, how can you get that experience?”

Bodor mentioned his personal experience in this situation and mentioned the best way to break that cycle is to get job experience while still in college.

Shelli DuBay, associate professor of wildlife and internship coordinator for the wildlife ecology minor, assists students in registering for an internship and getting paperwork in order.

DuBay mentioned the potential unsavory aspects of having a career in wildlife, such as taking care of animal remains, giving shots or dealing with hurt animals. As a result, she believes students need to go and have experience with this type of work to ensure it is what they want to do with their lives.

All majors may not need this type of hands-on experience, but there are many other benefits of having an internship.

Jenny Resch, Interim Special Assistant to the Chancellor for Economic Development and former Internship Director, mentioned that internships can often turn into full-time job offers.

As a result, businesses seek highly skilled college students and introduce them to their organization through an internship in hopes that they will become the right fit for a career-level offer.

“Students taking internships are landing a career and getting offers far more often,” Resch said.

Resch stresses the importance for students to plan far in advance for an internship and hopes students will take the opportunity to engage with employers to potentially finalize a career.

Kaitlyn Wanta

Reporter

kwant593@uwsp.edu