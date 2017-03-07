Students Work Miracles on UWSP Stage

The time: the 1880s. The place: Tuscumbia, Alabama. Some stories have the miraculous ability to transcend time and space. Helen Keller’s is one of them.

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is currently showing their production of The Miracle Worker. The play follows the interaction between Annie Sullivan and the child Helen Keller who would grow up to be the first deaf-blind person to earn a bachelor of arts degree.

Karley Scheidegger, freshman BFA acting major, portrayed Keller in the production.

“I think everybody knows Helen Keller, but they know the older Helen Keller who is more accomplished and dignified,” Scheidegger said. “This is her beginning story. She had to struggle and she had to overcome a lot. It’s just an inspiring story that really helps people see that one person can really make a difference.”

While the story centers around Keller’s childhood, Annie Sullivan is is the young tutor who comes to the Keller home. Sullivan, played by Elana Cramer, is also a central character within the play.

The production features a lavish, period set of multiple rooms within and locations around the Keller house. Lighting was cleverly used to highlight specific areas on stage, and sometimes single characters, in every scene.

The same technique was used to portray Sullivan’s flashbacks into her past.

Ava Wilkerson, a local high school student, attended The Miracle Worker this past weekend.

“When I left, I was almost emotionally drained because it was so intense, but it was amazing,” Wilkerson said. “It makes you look at your life problems in a different light because you realize that sometimes the thing that you blow out of proportion and seem huge are really small in perspective to this play.”

Vanessa Gassman, freshman with an undeclared major, also attended. She agreed that the play and its presentation were very powerful.

“I almost cried,” Gassman said. “It was really well done.”

Complementing the raw emotion the story lends to the stage, the script also provided some instances of comic relief, including many humorous one-liners from a variety of characters.

Much of the show’s cohesion and success is attributable to the show’s director, Stephen Smith, professor of theatre and dance.

Johnny Stang, freshman BFA acting major, gave life to James, Keller’s older brother.

“Steve Smith holds his shows to a professional standard and he’ll be consistently reminding us of that,” Stang said. “I feel so much more confident in this kind of work now that I’ve worked with him and done this.”

Almost all of the students involved in the show were freshman.

“There’s a couple juniors and a sophomore, but we’re all pretty young, and yet we took it so seriously,” Scheidegger said. “Everyone was on the same page on what kind of production we wanted to put forth to people.”

Though the show was an outstanding success, it had its challenges. One of Scheidegger’s, in the role of Keller, was acting without dialogue.

“It was so tough,” Scheidegger said. “During rehearsals, there’d be moments where I would break character and just scream out. I want to talk. I want to say what I’m feeling because that’s what I’m used to. I’m used to having the words, and when the words are ripped from you, all you’re left with is your body language and your facial expressions.”

The theme of language and communication within the framework of human connection was one of the powerful messages of the show.

“Language is such an intricate, miraculous thing we have developed,” Gassman said. “It’s amazing that we have this system of communication. The whole time, for me, I was witnessing Helen like that. It made me think about what it would actually be like if you couldn’t see or couldn’t hear. You’d be completely cut off from everything. And then once she finally understands language as a concept, everything opens up. It’s amazing.”

The Miracle Worker combines inspiration and hope with the presentation of challenges. It also shows the struggles that push people forward and teaches the audience “what help is,” and “how to live again,” as one of Sullivan’s lines states.

Tillie Petersen, a high school student who attended the show, said, “It is intense and very moving. It makes you think differently once you walk out of the theatre.”

There will be three more performances of The Miracle Worker on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Mar. 9 – 11, at 7:30 p.m. in the Jenkins Theatre. Tickets are available for purchase at the University Information and Ticket desk in the Dreyfus University Center.

Kathryn Wisniewski

Reporter

kathryn.e.wisniewski@uwsp.edu