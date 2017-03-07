University Navigates Academic Fork in the Road

With student enrollment steadily dropping, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has reached a fork in the road.

In February, the Strategic Planning Committee presented an interim report to the student body proposing two options to help the university decide what students it will market towards.

The two primary options presented in the interim report were recruiting students with higher ACT scores or identifying and marketing signature programs to increase enrollment.

Greg Summers, Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs, said recruiting students with higher ACT scores will cause enrollment to decrease, potentially below the 8,500 students the university now has enrolled and is additionally dependent upon costly upgrades to residential living and other facilities.

The signature programs option would set UWSP apart by emphasizing approximately half a dozen programs that excel and are unique to the university.

In doing this, Summers said that to augment signature programs “inevitably means we’re going to have to take resources away from other programs.”

Defining a program as signature will not detract from the value of non-signature programs.

Todd Huspeni, Associate Vice Chancellor for Teaching, Learning and Strategic Planning, said, “Just because a particular program may not be named as a signature program does not mean that it is not essential and vital to the student experience and serving our students.”

The interim report stated that “non-signature areas should consider ways in which their curricula might be modified to support the university’s strategic direction.”

“For example, members of the committee suggested that developing offerings under the heading of Applied Liberal Arts might dovetail well with a campus brand associated with applied, career-focused education.”

Huspeni gave the example of a business student using the Applied Liberal Arts programs to take a course in philosophy on the ethics of business. This would tailor the area of expertise so that it can complement other majors.

The Strategic Planning Committee will present their final report and offer suggestions, but ultimately the direction that the university takes will be determined by Chancellor Bernie Patterson and other leadership on campus.

Olivia De Valk

Reporter

odeva199@uwsp.edu