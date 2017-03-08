Basement Brewhaus Gives Composting a Shot

The Basement Brewhaus in the Dreyfus University Center will now host a compost bin to keep the food waste out of landfills.

The baristas noticed waste from coffee grinds and bagels was getting thrown out daily. The staff wanted to prevent the waste from entering a landfill and so they settled on composting as an option.

Courtney Cordova, senior wildlife ecology major and barista at the Brewhaus, said, “We got the idea because we throw out a lot of old bagels as well as all of our coffee grounds.”

Cordova orchestrated the composting initiative by working with other baristas as well as coordinating with Dining Services to add a compost bin for the baristas to use.

The Brewhaus staff has been willing to lessen their environmental footprint.

Cordova said, “All of our baristas are willing to do it and they want to help out.”

There are compost bins in all of the academic buildings for students’ use. However, at this point, the compost bin in the Brewhaus is for the staff only.

Coffee grounds and bagels from the Brewhaus will be mixed in with the food waste from the DUC food court to be turned into compost.

Kirk Prince, junior business and philosophy major, said, “It’s one step forward to a more sustainable food system. This makes me glad that the staff cares about the environment.”

Cordova stated that she hopes there will soon be compost available for customers to use, but for now she is satisfied with keeping the back-of-house food waste from entering landfills.

While composting is currently only in the hands of the Brewhaus staff, customers of the basement coffee shop can take their own measures to keep items out of landfills.

Reusable mugs are offered to patrons to reduce waste as well as the the perk of getting a 25-cent discount.

While not everyone takes advantage of the reusable mugs and the associated discount, the warm liquid carrying cups and lids are biodegradable.

Not all of the drink options are waste-free however. Cold drinks are given in plastic to-go cups, which are not biodegradable.

Cordova explained that patrons could opt to get an iced drink in a reusable mug, but the plastic containers would inevitably be used because they serve as a measurement tool in the process of mixing the cold drinks.

With their new composting bin the Brewhaus staff has made sustainability a priority and students are recognizing their efforts.

Genevieve Adamski

Environment editor

Gadam590@uwsp.edu