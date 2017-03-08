Tom Perez Takes the Position as DNC Chair

The election for the position of chair for the Democratic National Committee, also known as the DNC, was held Feb. 25. Tom Perez took 54 percent of the vote and Keith Ellison received the remaining 46 percent.

This makes Perez the first Latino leader of the DNC.

Ellison, who lost the election, but received the position of deputy chair, was the first Muslim-American to be elected to congress, making the outcome of the election even more notable.

The election came about after Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz resigned from the position of chair as a result of her leaked emails which revealed her favoritism for Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primaries in 2016.

Donna Brazile served as interim chairperson after the resignation of Wasserman Schultz.

Ed Miller, professor of political science at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, noted that there would have been an election either way, despite the resignation of Wasserman Schultz.

Lately, the Democratic party has been losing seats in legislation all across the board, with numbers down in congress as well as in state legislators. This is causing the DNC to act in efforts to reorganize their party.

Miller described the chair of the DNC as the leader of the party. He said the chair has the potential to improve the party if they stand out as a leader, but generally don’t have a great influence on the day to day operations of the party.

The two choices in this election represented two mindsets that should be familiar from the presidential election. Perez is generally thought to be supported by those who supported Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, and Ellison is thought to be supported by Bernie Sanders and his supporters.

Miller said that while the two candidates had differences in opinion, the outcome of the election will generally not change the goals of the party.

“The primary issue is the need to re-organize the party to be able to win the presidency, but also win the state legislatures,” Miller said.

The general approach will be to expand the focus and reach of the party beyond federal elections and into state and school board elections.

Miller said this local approach to politics is the angle which the Republican party has been taking lately.

Connor Schoelzel

Reporter

connor.l.schoelzel@uwsp.edu