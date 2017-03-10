Wrestler Looks Back on Career Highlights

Senior Logan Hermsen’s final season as a collegiate athlete is coming to an end and he will finish his career with a long list of accomplishments.

Last season Hermsen took home a national title at conference and was named the WIAC wrestler of the year in 2016.

Johnny Johnson, head coach of men’s wrestling at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, explained that Hermsen being named wrestler of the year is a big honor. According to Johnson all of the coaches in the conference have the opportunity to nominate an athlete and vote for the wrestler of the year based on the nominations.

Johnson said that Hermison is “the kind of role model that we want these guys to try to emulate.”

Hermsen’s wrestling accomplishments do not end with him being named wrestler of the year and winning a national title.

“At the regional tournament when he won his first match he hit the 100-win mark. We’ve only had 9 or 10 guys in our history hit over 100 wins,” Johnson said.

Johnson also admitted that Hermsen is ranked number one in the country for Division III athletes wrestling in the 165-pound weight class.

“He has the mentality that he is going to continue to work hard and he never stopped doing that,” Johnson said.

Reflecting on his career as a wrestler, Hermsen acknowledged that throughout his four years as a collegiate athlete he improved his ability to maintain his diet, which is a vital part of being able to compete in a specific weight class.

Upon entering wrestling season Hermsen had to cut 20 pounds to make weight, and did this by eating smaller portions and cutting desserts out of his diet.

Due to the support and help from his coaches Hermsen believes he has become a more competitive wrestler than he was in high school.

“They have definitely instilled a lot of confidence in me. Both for me to gain confidence and for them to have confidence in me helps a lot. They taught me a lot as far as technique goes,” Hermsen said.

Though he is not eligible to wrestle next year at UWSP, Hermsen expressed interest in becoming a student assistant for the wrestling team.

Hermsen does not know how he will incorporate wrestling into his life after graduation, but he is thankful for the friendships he has made and the opportunities that wrestling gave him.

