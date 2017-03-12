New Accreditation Excites Students and Professors

On Feb. 15 the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s School of Business and Economics became accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

The School of Business and Economics has spent the past seven years working towards recieving this international accreditation.

Gary Mullins, associate dean and head of the School of Business and Economics, refers to the accreditation as an educational seal of approval.

According to Mullins, 20 percent of schools have this accreditation nationally. Internationally 5 percent of schools are AACSB accredited.

Mullins believes that this accreditation will help attract prospective students to the university. He said that the accreditation took seven years to obtain, in part, because the school wanted to hire qualified faculty members.

“We’ve tried to hire people that are not only academically highly qualified, but have a lot of experience,” Mullins said.

The accreditation helps highlight UWSP’s business and economic programs because, as Mullins said, in the past students have chosen to go to other schools in the UW System that are AACSB accredited.

“Once students graduate they can use the accreditation to indicate that they graduated from a high quality program,” Mullins said.

C.R. Marshall, professor of business, believes the accreditation shows that UWSP has an impressive business program.

“These days we are competing for students with other Wisconsin schools, so being accredited in a sense lets us sit at the grown-up table instead of the kids table,” said Marshall.

Marshall said that the accreditation will help students that transfer out of UWSP to retain more of the credits they earn here. It is also beneficial for students that are looking to further their education by pursuing graduate school.

“We have earned our place with the top business schools of the country,” Marshall said.

Adam Nicks, senior business administration major, said the accreditation validates the school’s quality of education.

“It’s really exciting especially because it’s going to make our degrees much more valuable in the job market. It’s definitely an interview talking point,” Nicks said.

Nicks attributes the success of the business program to the recruitment of highly qualified faculty members. He feels that the talent and success of the faculty sets UWSP’s business and economics program apart from other universities.

“The students are thrilled, I am very appreciative of the professors and I am thrilled that our program is accredited,” Nicks said.

Caroline Chalk

Reporter

cchal845@uwsp.edu