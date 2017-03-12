Turning People On to Sexual Education

PornHub.com, one of the most popular pornographic websites, has created and launched sister website, the Sexual Wellness Center.

There are 27 states that still teach Abstinence-Only-Until-Marriage in public schooling.

Wisconsin does not teach abstinence-only, but stresses the importance of not having sex until marriage while simultaneously giving information about safe-sex practices to students.

PornHub has teamed up with Laurie Betito, a psychologist with a specialty in sex therapy, who has been practicing for over 25 years.

Together, they created the Sexual Wellness Center. The website contains information on topics that range from reproductive health and anatomy, to love and relationship advice. Betito also holds weekly Q & A sessions on the site and publicly answers questions sent in my users.

The “Real Talk” section of the site has articles written by Betito and other experts that address specific issues such as “Is Sex Addiction Real?”, “What is Consent?” and “Antidepressants and Sexual Dysfunction.”

The website provides a massive amount of sexual health information that is not available through the sexual education programs at many high schools across the country. The Internet is a resource that makes information available to whomever stumbles upon it, and Porn Hub is making it easier for sex education to be found.

Melanie Willis, a speaker brought to campus by the pro-life club at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, had a difficult time supporting the idea.

“I’m so tired of people defending the porn industry,” said Willis. “The whole industry really needs to be taken down. It is distorting the view of women.”

Willis wants to respect a place that is trying to teach people about their bodies and sexuality properly, but does not like how the association with Porn Hub could lead people to “other areas” like the pornographic videos supplied by Porn Hub.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 2011 to 2013, 40 percent of females and 45 percent of males aged 15-19 years old received no instruction on methods of birth control nationwide.

The average age for the loss of virginity is about 17 years old for both males and females as of 2013, meaning a large portion of sexually active teens have little to no knowledge of safe sexual practices.

Maggie Wallace, senior interior design major, agreed with Willis and said being abstinent is not all about faith.

The idea of the information being from PornHub was also a turn-off for her, but Wallace said “as long as people aren’t being demoralized.”

“I just want my friends to be happy, safe and healthy,” said Wallace.

Although, where the information on the website is coming from is a point of contention for people, there is no denial that being educated on such topics is important.

“STD’s matter, some of that stuff never goes away,” said Willis.

Many parents who are in favor of teaching abstinence in schools are also invested in educating their children at home about sex and related health topics.

There are still plenty of students that do not get that education at home and are left in the dark.

PornHub’s efforts in making this information widely available are in an effort to close that gap, and make sure everyone has easy access to information that is sometimes uncomfortable or difficult to ask about.

Samantha Stein

News Editor

sstei173@uwsp.edu