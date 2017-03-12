University of Wisconsin Calls for Free Tuition

The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Student Government Association made a bold statement last month demanding free tuition for all black students.

The University of Wisconsin reasoned that African-Americans were legally barred from enjoying the advancements of an education due to slavery and Jim Crow Laws in the past.

Currently, black students enrolled in the university make up only 2 percent of the demographic. The university has been criticized for its over-representation of white students from the suburbs and not taking enough steps to encourage diversity and access to education for black students.

“I think this proposal is necessary,” said Eliza Weisberg, a UW-Madison student. “Accessible education and increased diversity is important for a university as large as UW-Madison. Currently, only 6 percent of the city’s population is black. Attracting diversity is not only a UW problem.”

All black students enrolled in the university, under the proposal, would receive no financial burden for tuition or board, saving students upwards of $20,000 a year.

Ashley Franz, political science major at UW-Madison, said, “Scholarships are vital. Not only should low-income status be taken into consideration for financial help, there should also be paths for minority students who face socioeconomic discrimination.”

It is still unclear whether the proposal is legal or supported by the administration, but there has been recognition that action be taken to allow increased diversity on campus.

Rebecca Blank, chancellor of UW-Madison, issued a statement proposing that first generation transfer students from a two-year colleges receive one year of schooling tuition-free.

Racial tension has been prevalent on the university’s campus.

Last year a swastika was reportedly drawn on a Jewish student’s dorm room door.

Another report included a UW student, criminalized for setting fire to black churches, who attempted to create a kind of “white power club.” The club was not established due to intense backlash from the student body.

The demand for free tuition comes after a two-year tuition freeze over the entire UW system and a 5 percent cut to UW-Madison’s annual budget. The UW-Madison SGA has found a way to cover the cost by utilizing 10 percent of donations the university receives annually.

During the 2015-2016 academic year, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point had nearly the same percentage of black students enrolled as UW-Madison, hovering slightly above 2 percent.

Allison Stoffel, health science and pre-occupational therapy major at UWSP, said, “Offering free tuition to black students is a big move by UW-Madison. Universities should continually focus on actions to increase diversity.”

UWSP has experienced a recent uptick in racial slurs on campus, not unlike recent events at UW-Madison.

SGA declined to comment on UW-Madison’s recent tuition-free proposal.

For now, the future of this demand is unknown but its implications could reverberate throughout the UW system.

Sydney DenHartigh

Reporter

sdenh702@uwps.edu