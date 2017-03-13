Humans Of Point

Kourtney Witkowiak is a senior wildlife education major

What is your favorite video game that has recently come out and why?

How about we go with Resident Evil 7: Biohazard because I am a sucker for survival horror games. Resident Evil definitely went back to their roots with this new game, so it’s very pleasant to see the original kind of come back to this new platform in a very grand way. The graphics of course are a definite improvement from the first game. From PlayStation 1 to PlayStation 4 I’d hope there would be improvement. Otherwise the plot is very interesting, I’ll give it that. It ends on a kind of awkward note, but otherwise it’s a great game to start off and do.

If you had to choose a favorite classic video game to play what would it be and why?

I think I’m going to go ahead and say Pokémon Sapphire for Game Boy Advance. Game Boy Advance would have been my first actual hand held game consul I got and Pokémon Sapphire came with the hand held, so I think I put the most hours into that game over anything else. I probably played well over 400 hours of Sapphire alone.

What is your favorite video game character and why?

I’d have to say it’s either John Marston from Red Dead Redemption or Jesse McCree from Overwatch. John Marston is such an interesting character. He’s like that guy who had everything, lost it and now he’s out for revenge in the old western tale kind of style. Plus, I love cowboys. Jesse McCree is a futuristic version of Marston and it’s just funny reading comics about Jesse McCree because normally you’d either see him taking over a heist on a train going however fast or he’s passed out drunk in a bar.