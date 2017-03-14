Professor Tori Jennings Running for Office

From being the second woman in the state of Colorado promoted to captain of the fire service and the first woman promoted to engineer, to becoming a first generation college graduate, Professor Tori Jennings seeks a new adventure.

Jennings has been an anthropology professor at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point for seven years. She is now looking to apply her degree in a new way, by running for office.

Jennings is running for the position of District 1 alderperson.

While it is not a state or federal level position, Jennings believes that local government holds its own unique importance. She is running because she believes local government is the best way to actually make change.

“I want to make a difference, and this is a way to do that. I can help craft policy in a way to make this a better community. I think I can do this because being a professor and teaching is also about making a difference in the community,” said Jennings.

Running for office, even locally, is not a decision to make on a whim. Jennings has been mulling over the idea for quite some time.

“I made the decision the night of the presidential election and I began working on my campaign flyer that night,” said Jennings. “I do believe local government is the place to make change in the world. It needs to start from the ground up.”

City activism is not at all new for Jennings. During her time in Stevens Point, she has coauthored the trans alternatives clearant for nearly half a million dollars, and is the chair of BPAC, the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee.

Though most politicians nowadays have a legal background, Jennings is bringing her Ph.D. in anthropology to the table.

“My anthropological background suites me really well for this. I talk with people, I listen to them,” said Jennings. “My training allows me to bring complex information together and I observe, that’s what anthropologists do.”

Often people say you are not allowed to complain if you don’t vote. Even during Barack Obama’s campaign efforts for Democrats in 2016, he was notorious for saying “Don’t boo, vote!”

Jennings wants to take that advice a step further, voting was not making enough difference in her eyes.

“One of the reasons I got interested in this whole political thing is when I was watching what was happening at the state level with Scott Walker over the last eight years. I saw everyone screaming about all the budget changes when he took office,” said Jennings. “But, I thought ‘how many of us are retiring and getting into politics to change the system?’ I was becoming frustrated with talking about it but not actually out there in the world changing things.”

Jennings will be on the ballot for anyone who votes within the first district on Apr. 4 along with the State Superintendent candidates. Go to myvote.wi.gov to find your voting registration status and polling location.

To learn more about Tori Jenning’s campaign visit her website at torijenningsalder.com

Wesley Hortenbach

Reporter

Whort350@uwsp.edu