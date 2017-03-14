Raw Talent Introduced To Campus

Hip-hop dance, African dance, group dance, poetry, spoken word, rap and pieces from prompts received on spoken word nights were showcased at the TIFU Cultural Ensemble on March 11th at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. The goal for the event was to provide a place for self expression and cultural richness.

When asked what TIFU means, Kaija Miller-Kyles, junior psychology major and president of TIFU Cultural Ensemble, mentioned that the club originated in Whitewater, WI and does not know where the name came from. Despite this, the unique club is open to all cultures, races and experience levels. They provide a space for people to express themselves anyway they want to. Some performers were presenting their work for the first time.

Kaitlin Piette, junior international studies major, performed a 43-second contemporary dance routine that she choreographed herself.

“People always ask me who I am and I’m going to try and show them through this dance and kind of show them what I’m all about,” Piette said. “I’ve always loved dance in general, but I was always afraid to actually do it because I never had any training and everyone around me had training.”

She has only been dancing since last year and frequently attends TIFU dance nights because she wants to keep dancing to inspire others. Having faced three knee surgeries that kept her from doing many things, she encourages others to push through their challenges.

“You’re not bound by who you are or what you do. You can do whatever you want,” Piette said. “I just want to be a part of a fun group with amazing people and I just want to inspire and create change and hopefully get better and improve dancing as my years go on.”

Miller-Kyles mentioned that a lot of people want to express themselves but might not have the space. TIFU creates that space to allow people to find themselves. She describes the performances as “raw talent.”

Many students attended the event to support their friends.

Je’Sean Scott, sophomore psychology and philosophy major, shared how important it is to showcase the talent students have on campus and believes other students should show their support by attending.

“I would tell them they should give it a try, like, why not give it a try? It’s entertainment. If you don’t like it, you don’t have to come the next time,” Scott said.

Qudija McDade, fifth year early childhood education major, attended the event to support her friends that run and participate in TIFU. McDade believes this event gives students something to do and helps them appreciate diversity in different art forms.

“It’s important for people to have a way for them to be able to express themselves,” McDade said. “I think it creates oneness and unity for the campus community.”

McDade believes this club helps people know how to express themselves and even feel at home here on campus. She encourages other students to attend their dance practices.

TIFU holds dance practices every Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30-10 p.m. in Allen Center Studio B. They welcome all experience levels, teach at a slow pace and work individually if needed.

Spoken word meetings are held every Thursday from 6 -7 p.m. in the Dreyfus University Center, room 378. They stimulate creativity through painting, poetry, drawing and spoken word.

TIFU Cultural Ensemble even attracted the attention of those off campus.

Jenna Hagen, resident of Waupaca, heard about the event through Facebook and is excited for her son to experience something different.

“Realize that culture can be mingled together and ethnicity doesn’t matter. It’s more like we’re one race, the human race,” Hagen said. “And we should celebrate each other’s difference and learn from each other.”

Hagen hopes to see similar events that students on campus will be able to participate in, enjoy and share with others.

Kaitlyn Wanta

Reporter

kwant593@uwsp.edu