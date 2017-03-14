Sydney Enzler: Takes One Grand Jeté At A Time

When asking a few students from the dance department who would be a great dancer to profile one name consistently popped up in conversation, Sydney Enzler, senior dance major here at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Enzler, explained how she started dancing when she was 4 years old and ever since it has engulfed her entire world.

“My aunt is a dance teacher who has been dancing all her life, so I think that’s probably why my mom put me in lessons,” Enzler said. “Ever since then I haven’t stopped. After high school my mom asked, ‘Well, what do you see yourself doing?’ and I honestly said, ‘I can’t see myself doing anything other than dance. Should I really go for it?’ and she said yes!”

The biggest reason behind Enzier’s decision to come to UWSP was the variety of dance styles they offer students.

“I think especially in today’s dance world, and art world in general, the biggest thing is to be versatile and not only be skilled in one style, but having as many styles under your belt as possible is the most important thing,” Enzler said. “So, Stevens Point has not only ballet and modern, but they have tap, jazz and within those classes we do African, swing dancing and even club dancing. We do everything!”

Enzler’s dance background focused on ballet, but the dance department has opened her eyes to the modern dance world and how there is so much more to dance than simple technique and performance.

“The program here really hones in on what you can do with this major, what other arts you can incorporate into dance to enhance your career and your professionalism and your world outside of school,” Enzler said. “They teach us theory classes, movement analysis and dance history, so they’re not just telling us how to dance, they’re teaching us the reasoning behind it.”

Enzler said that when she first started at UWSP she struggled with the time, commitment and energy that being a dance major requires in the dance program.

“Not only do you have your classes, but classes are two hours long,” Enzler said. “Then you have to come in early to warm up, you have to stay late to cool down and then you have to change before you go to your next class, so it takes up way more time than you think.”

Between late night rehearsals for performances, outside class work, personal studio sessions and homework, Enzler explains that tracking your time is super important as a dance major.

“Even though we are dance majors we have homework, so there will be group projects and papers along with everything else we have to work on,” Enzler said. “So I guess time management was one of my biggest struggles in the beginning, but now I feel like it’s one of my greatest skills and benefits I have gotten from the program.”

Enzler said that something she loves the most is that the faculty make it a point to get close to their students and have pushed her to the best dancer she can be.

“Each of the faculty have pushed me in a very different way, whether that’s technically or pushing my boundaries to get me out of my comfort zone, to be a better writer or communicator,” Enzler said.

After graduation, Enzler’s goal is to dance and travel professionally for a group or company as well as one-day teaching children how to dance with all the lessons and skills she has learned herself throughout the years.

“As of right now I plan to teach at a local dance studio,” Enzler said. “I really enjoy teaching kids and I always have. I can’t imagine myself not teaching.”

Enzler’s largest achievement while attending UWSP was getting over her struggles with creating choreography and getting her piece into the student run show After Images this past fall.

“I’ve always enjoyed the movement and performing it, but for some reason I’m not huge on making up the choreography myself,” Enzler said. “Maybe I just don’t trust my ideas or I’m not confident enough to throw them out there, but having a piece that I choreographed solely on my own make it into the show was probably the biggest accomplishment ever.”

With family, friends and faculty backing her goals every step of the way, Enzler leaves words of encouragement for aspiring dancers when she said, “Remain hungry, remain interested, remain passionate, remain curious and always be adventurous. Always want more and push yourself because laziness is contagious. That’s what ultimately is going to make or break you in this world.”

