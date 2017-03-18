Doubles Partners Work to Step up their Game

Doubles partners, Erin Lemmer and Elizabeth Wilichowski bring passion and skill to the tennis court.

Lemmer and Wilichowski have been working hard at practice throughout spring season to work on improving their skills for fall’s competitive season.

Lemmer has been playing for the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point tennis team since her freshman year. She plays both single and doubles matches, but prefers singles. Lemmer’s hope for next season is that the team will be ranked in the top four of their conference.

The team’s roster is small and though the teammates get along with one another well, this season has not been without its struggles.

“Finding the doubles partner that compliments you has been a challenge for us. We haven’t grown together since freshman year so that’s been kind of a struggle,” Lemmer said.

Lemmer believes that both head coach Mark Medow and assistant coach Mike Okray bring different dynamics to the team.

“Mark brings more of a learning-teaching aspect, but Mike brings more of the light-hearted fun to it, which are both needed,” Lemmer said.

Lemmer’s doubles partner, Wilichowski played tennis in high school and joined the women’s tennis team as a sophomore.

“When I first picked up a tennis racket I just kind of fell in love playing,” Wilichowski said.

Wilichowski said that the coaches have done a good job of motivating the players throughout the season.

“For me, if my serve isn’t working or some shots aren’t going the way they should be, both coaches will talk to me and tell me to try different things,” Wilichowski said.

Wilichowski is hoping to improve the accuracy of her shots and would like the team to have more wins than losses come fall season. The team finished their more recent fall season with a record of 4-8.

Okray describes Lemmer and Wilichowski as catalysts for the entire tennis team.

“They have two different demeanors certainly, but they complement one another because of those two different demeanors,” Okray said.

Okray said that Wilichowski has accelerated her game and listens to the feedback that the coaches give her, while Lemmer has gained more confidence on the court.

Okray admits that he and Medow are trying to expand the team next season and hope to do so by adding more talented players to the roster.

The team’s next match will be against Wartburg College and Alverno College on Apr. 22.

Caroline Chalk

Reporter

cchal845@uwsp.edu