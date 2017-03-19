Campus Could Have a P.L.A.N to Reduce Waste

Student Government Association is considering having University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point join the Post Landfill Action Network, also known as PLAN.

The Post Landfill Action Network was founded in 2013 by Alex Fried.

Fried created the network to provide colleges and universities with educational resources aimed at lowering landfill waste on their campuses.

The goal on their website sates that, “Through step-by-step advising, PLAN provides students with the necessary skills and information to implement Zero Waste initiatives on their respective campuses, all while connecting them with sustainable businesses, non-profits, and waste management professionals that will support the success of these initiatives.”

The membership is not official yet, but the membership proposal has support from the Environmental and Sustainability Issues Committee of SGA.

The next step is to have the membership proposal approved by the SGA president and vice president.

Since UWSP will be a new member of the Post Landfill Action Network, the university will get a highly discounted membership rate for the first year.

The cost for membership will be co-sponsored by the Office of Sustainability and SGA.

If UW-Stevens Point becomes a member, the university will have access to all of PLAN’s advisors, educational tools and workshops. Some of the workshops offered by PLAN would include how to perform a campus waste audit, how to start a furniture resale program and how to better campus compost initiatives.

In addition to the educational resources associated with a PLAN membership, any student with a UWSP email can get discounts from socially responsible companies offering products, such as reusable water bottles, that reduce waste.

Alex Thomas, senior biology and waste management major, attended the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education conference two years ago. This is where he first learned about the Post Landfill Action Network.

After hearing PLAN’s mission, Thomas decided that this was something he would like to see at UWSP.

“It’s all relating to waste and the waste stream and how to make it more efficient and less landfill dependent,” Thomas said.

Currently, Lawrence University in Appleton is the only other University in Wisconsin that is part of the PLAN network.

“I want this to be a tool for students to keep pushing waste reduction on this campus. I believe in the goal of zero landfill, and I think we can get there. It is just going to take time and a lot of dedication from students.”

Genevieve Adamski

Environment Editor

gadam590@uwsp.edu