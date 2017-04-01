Album Review – Kidz Bop

The Kidz Bop Kids have done it again. They recently released “Kidz Bop 34” in January of this year. The very first “Kidz Bop” album dropped in 2001. Sixteen years later and they are still producing top notch, highly sexualized and adult themed music.

The very first album featured popular chart topping hits from the 90’s and whatever was released in 2000 and 2001 that made the top 100 charts. Starting off the legacy, the Kidz Bop Kids put together a power playlist of some of the best songs of that decade.

“Kidz Bop” starts with a power jam, All Star, and it really gets things moving.

Next, the kids take on a classic Britney Spears hit “Oops…I Did It Again,” which is definitely one of the best covers I have ever heard before. I think that these kids could put Britney out of a job. My favorite part was when the kids do the voice over dialogue in the bridge section, which is all quiet and mystical.

Moving ahead, the kids cover the boy bands of the 90’s.

“I Want It That Way,” the Backstreet Boys chart topper, really gives you the feels when you listen to it, reminding you of your childhood days, the golden years.

The kids get right back to the party again with ‘N Sync hit, “Bye Bye Bye”. I can just picture the kids doing the iconic puppet dance that was all rage when we were kids. Those were the days.

The Kidz Bop Kids get sassy with these next two songs.

“What a Girl Wants,” features the kids’ soulful voices and let me just say it really makes you just want to join in all the fun. Originally, the song was performed by powerhouse Christina Aguilera but these kids put their own spin on the track.

“That Don’t Impress Me Much,” the Shania Twain anthem, strikes a chord too. There’s nothing like hearing a bunch of kids confidently say “that won’t keep me warm in the middle of the night”. At least they are saying that they are not sufficiently warm. We would not have known that before.

The last party jam of the album comes through in the middle of the track list with “Livin’ la Vida Loca,” in style of Ricky Martin. The kids take let us know that they want to take their clothes off and go dancing in the rain. How great is that?

When I think of this album, I really think about how it’s so inspiring to hear kids belting out their lungs. I feel moved by their dedication to getting every lyric to Britney Spears and Ricky Martin’s adult contemporary themed songs.

A great example of this moving experience is best heard with the last track on the origin album, “Kiss Me,” originally recorded by Sixpence None the Richer in 1997. I think that they end on a high note when the kids all join together on this power ballad and sing “kiss me beneath the milky twilight”.

The Kidz Bop Kids will go far and they have. Make sure you check out their other 35 albums because they will change your life. “Kidz Bop” is pure Kidz Rock!