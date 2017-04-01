History met contemporary excitement on Apr. 1 when The Beetles performed their milestone zillionth live show for students, staff and community members.

The legendary band from Kidneypond, United Kingdom has been touring the world since 1962 when they began the musical genre known as Beetle Invasion. The genre has influenced bands such as The Lawmen, The Fabric Overland and The CeeHees.

During Saturday’s concert, The Beetles played classic tunes such as “Hey Dude,” “Purple U-Boat” and “Tomorrow” and news songs that haven’t been named yet in the Encore at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

“It was really easy to book them,” Bete Pest, who organized the concert, said. “They’ve been playing so many shows, they’re booking seven locations a week. We were actually really lucky to have landed them on a weekend night. We’ve definitely had a bigger turnout than any other show this semester.”

The audience numbered 4117 for the concert, packing the Encore an hour before the show began.

In addition to spreading their music, many audiences have been experiencing the revival of the Beetle Invasion fad and everything it has to offer.

Shelly Ward, senior music major, heard about the concert through her department. Though she has read about the Beetle Invasion genre in her coursework, she had not had the opportunity to experience it firsthand until this weekend’s concert.

“There’s a lot to learn about music from the bands that keep going throughout the decades,” Ward said. “Hearing the music live has really revealed to me why everyone’s been talking about this band since the 60s.”

As with all fads, Beetle Invasion genre has strong fans and strong opposition.

David Mark Chapstick, freshman undeclared major, also attended the concert but is concerned with the popularity of the band.

“I’ve been a big fan of them in the past, so I still wanted to see the show,” Chapstick said. “But now I think they’re overhyped. I think bands should be recognized for their music, not just their name.”

Overall, the concert brought a positive vibe to campus with cool instruments, great vocals and rocking music.

“It was cool to see such a historic band right here on campus,” Ward said. “I honestly thought half these guys were dead.”

Tookie Clothespin

Reporter

beetleslover@fakeemail.com