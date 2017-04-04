Actors Experience the Thespian’s Dilemma

With exams, textbooks, flashcards and assignment sheets, college is full of chunks of text students are expected to interpret and internalize. Though the challenge is often daunting, a cross section of every campus consists of masters at this elusive skill.

Every actor’s performance starts out with a script: a piece of paper with words meant to become a theatrical production. With their everyday coursework and theater experience, campus actors have much to offer other students through memorization tips.

Joel Roberts, senior BFA musical theatre major, is one of these students.

Throughout his collegiate coursework, Roberts has been involved in a variety of performance activities, including classes for his major and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s production of La Cage Aux Folles last semester.

From in-class improvisation exercises to semester-long scene rehearsals, the UWSP BFA acting and musical theatre majors demand constant interaction with scripts and, thereby, line memorization.

“It should be a second language to you,” Roberts said, referring to the expectation of learning lines on a quick turnaround. “My process is, generally to read through the whole script to understand where the character is at that point.”

Roberts believes that understanding the context of the lines he is memorizing is crucial. This can translate to the character’s background, relationship to other characters, what has happened in the play up to that point and the history of the play as a whole.

Of course, every text and every scene is different.

“I think having less dialogue is harder,” Roberts said. “If I just have little interjections where I spew one or two words out, that’s a lot trickier. I don’t necessarily have a map of where I’m going in the script.”

Though it may seem counterintuitive for less text to be more difficult to memorize, Roberts’ belief that context is important explains this. Without reference to where his character is going with his words, it is difficult to keep track of each line.

Besides the amount of words in the script, musical theatre students also juggle speaking lines and singing lyrics.

“I personally think learning lyrics is much easier than learning lines because you have the melody and the orchestration playing into it as well,” Roberts said.

While the case varies for every actor, Roberts attributes much of this preference to training and experience, having been involved in musical theatre since fifth grade.

“It really depends on what experience you have, how you work and what clicks in your brain easily,” Roberts said. “It depends on the person. For me, music is generally easier to memorize.”

All the daunting components of acting is relatable for all students as these complexities reflect those they see in their everyday coursework.

While biology majors probably won’t be asked to memorize a Shakespearean monologue, the techniques used by Roberts and other actors have clear classroom applications.

Many of the tactics Roberts has learned through his acting career are backed by universities throughout the world.

The Canadian Dalhousie University has published their “Top 5 Memorization Techniques” on their website. Included in the article is a recommendation to “minimize or eliminate as many distractions as possible, including internal… and external distractions.”

“For me,” Roberts said, “it’s just a lot of repetition and isolating yourself for a little bit and taking the time to sit down for an hour and really digging into it and analyzing it to find the objectives and actions inside of a text.”

By taking a set amount of time to focus solely on the task at hand, many students are able to focus better than while multitasking or being distracted by other assignments that have been set aside for later.

This dedicated time of focus allows Roberts to fully understand what it is he is trying to memorize.

“When you break down the dialogue and really figure out what actions you’re playing in the words, it really helps click in your mind because you’re not just spewing random words, you know what your objective is with saying these words,” Roberts said.

One of the techniques Roberts uses during his study sessions, for both scripts and nontheater coursework, is repetition.

“I know from doing that with acting, if I sit down and I go over it over and over in a short amount of time, I’ll learn it,” Roberts said. “I would study for my psychology classes the same way I would with a script.”

As helpful as it is to be constantly working with the material the student is trying to memorize, speaking the words or concepts out loud helps encode it to memory, another concept backed by Dalhousie University.

“It’s one thing to look at a page and have it inside your head, but once you say it, you’ve said it,” Roberts said. “You then have it in your mouth and it’s almost a muscle memory thing.”

One way Roberts has utilized this method of learning and memorization is through study guides for exams. After reading through them out loud, he found he was better able to remember the contents.

This interaction with the material also helped Roberts highlight the connections between ideas that were connected and in what order. The same as his technique for following a script, Roberts would create the picture in his mind of how things worked and fit together.

“If I remember one part of it, the rest of it will string along,” Roberts said. “It’s very much a flow of getting from one place to the next and knowing what’s in between, what your journey is from where you are starting to where you want to end up. That’s a method I have brought to classes outside of theater classes as well.”

The first tip from Dalhousie University, also emphasized by Roberts, is perhaps the most important one: “Assign meaningfulness to things.”

Both on and off stage, Roberts has found it crucial to dig deeper into a text and understand the motivations and paths things track in order to remember them.

“Once you understand your character’s arch from the first second of the play to the ending, it’ll be much easier to memorize everything and dig into who this character is and how to live fully in the body of the character and the words on the page,” Roberts said.

The bigger picture of the production as a whole brings meaning to every line, no matter how brief, in the play.

The same concept can be applied outside of the theater. Once students can make meaning of what they’re attempting to learn or memorize, it will be better encoded in their brains.

The skill of memorization is not in merely repeating facts, but understanding the knowledge behind them.

Roberts said, “The journey really is what helps you figure it all out and keep it all in your memory and make it second nature.”

