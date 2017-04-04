Congress Repeals FCC Internet Privacy Rules

Congress voted on March 28 to overturn unimplemented broadband privacy rules created five months ago by the Federal Communications Commission.

The rules would have required internet service providers to ask consumers before they collect personal information to be sold and to disclose what data was collected and shared.

A repeal means that internet service providers will be able to gather and sell data with no consent or disclosure necessary.

This does not mean that internet service providers can sell information without restrictions, they are still under the supervision of the Federal Communications Commission and cannot partake in unjust or unreasonable business practices.

The controversy, in part, lies in the uncertainty of exactly how much privacy internet users can expect to have in the future. Internet service providers are expected to collect and sell data in bulk, but could legally sell data pertaining to a specific individual.

“We’ve moved into an era in which we don’t have privacy,” said Ed Miller, political science professor at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Internet service providers are now able to collect data which includes browser history, location and app use. This data is generally expected to be sold to advertising companies that will use it to make their ads more targeted.

Ed Markey, senator from Massachusetts, has already pledged to introduce legislation to fight the repeal.

The new legislation would aim to empower the Federal Communications Commission to re-evaluate the current standing of the law and create new regulations.

There are some websites that already take and sell information. These include common websites like Facebook or Google.

“If you do a Google search on something, what you’ll find is that you’ll all of a sudden see ads for whatever you searched, ads that other people don’t see,” said Miller as he explained the process.

The cause for distinction prior to the recent repeal was that the use of such websites was optional, whereas the use of an internet service provider is not. Internet service providers also have access to more complete information about the individuals they serve than do websites.

Republicans claim that internet service providers should be treated as websites.

One way consumers are protecting themselves on the internet is by finding a trustworthy virtual private network, or VPN.

The New York Times describes a VPN as “a tunnel that shields your browsing information from your internet service provider and allows you to appear as if you are in a different location.”

VPNs could also legally collect and sell personal data. However, some VPNs have privacy policies that will prevent them from selling information about their customers.

Connor Schoelzel

Reporter

Connor.l.schoelzel@uwsp.edu