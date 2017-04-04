Humans Of Point

Travis Loepfe is a junior communication major.

What is your favorite viral video and why?

My favorite viral video of all time has to be Charlie the Unicorn because it brings me back to a simpler time when I was younger and very easily impressed.

What do you think is so appealing about viral videos?

Viral videos are often outrageous but relatable, and it lets us realize that we may not be as unintelligent as we think we are.

Would you rather watch a sad animal video with a happy ending or a video of someone doing something ridiculously stupid? Why?

I’d rather watch someone doing something stupid and ridiculous because usually the most intense sort of embarrassment is found in these videos.