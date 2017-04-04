Spring into Trendy with New Fashions

With spring hiding just around the corner, everyone is itching to get out of their winter coats and wool sweaters.

Shorts and sundresses are starting to pop up on clothing store racks and in the pages of fashion magazines, and the wait to try out new trends is almost over.

Starting this spring, everything is denim.

Gone are the days of limiting an outfit to one or two classic blue pieces. Instead, spring is bringing denim on denim on denim. Overalls, chambray shirts, jean jackets and jean skirts are guaranteed matches no matter the shade. All denim goes together.

Though denim is perfectly comfortable in its own company, some pieces stand out.

Distressed jeans are cropping up, sporting rips, fraying and substantial holes that give an airy feel after a long winter while also reinstating the perfect grunge piece to any wardrobe.

After all, 90s grunge is back, though perhaps with a bit more sparkle.

Another trend hitting the streets are pins and patches.

Those 90s jean jackets, overalls and backpacks are sporting enamel pins and sew-on patches that add a pop of brightness and personality. Even rhinestones are showing up to glam up simple pieces.

While being trendy, decals are a simple way to add bling to previous seasons’ pieces.

It’s not only spring’s accessories that are getting bold. The season’s fashions are also incorporating what the New York Times termed “punk but ladylike.”

Motorcycle jackets are adding boldness to even the most sophisticated ensembles while the pairing of blazers with a graphic tee is a relaxed way to add some edge to a casual outfit.

Because not everyone is out to relive their “Bad Reputation” days, spring is also bringing a softer wave of trends.

Airy dresses, floral prints and muted colors of Bohemian styles are again cropping up.

This season’s take on boho-chic incorporates the standby characteristics with season-specific trends like crocheted tops and ruffles.

As much as fashion changes the clothing styles of each season, so do beauty trends.

Spring makeup reflects the flavor of apparel through its effortlessness.

The essence of this year’s spring makeup trends is minimalism.

Instead of donning heavy eyeshadow and deep rouges, light makeup lets healthy skin shine on its own, accented by a touch of mascara or an effortless winged eyeliner.

As with clothing, makeup isn’t without its statement pieces. A pop of color might just be what is needed to enhance a casual look. A swoosh of bold lip color or a choice of bright nail polish create a dynamic addition.

Cosmopolitan’s May issue provides a quick guide to what shades do the trick for any style, from boho to grunge.

Red wine, champagne and rose can be dressed down into soft tones or vamped up to make a statement.

Getting with spring’s fashion trends will be as effortless as the emerging styles themselves. The freedom and familiarity of revival and standby fashion is easy to embrace while creating new spinoffs which welcome the warm weather to come.

Kathryn Wisniewski

Reporter

kathryn.e.wisniewski@uwsp.edu