Republican Healthcare Fails to Trump

On Friday, March 24, following President Trump’s repeated campaign promises to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also referred to as ACA or Obamacare, the GOP Healthcare bill fell through after facing opposition within the Republican party.

The bill formally referred to as the American Health Care Act, also known as AHCA or Obamacare-lite, was created to replace the ACA put into place by the Obama Administration.

The AHCA was expected to cut the federal deficit but would significantly increase the number of Americans without health insurance.

Jen Sorenson, director of Student Health Services and physician assistant, said in regard to the bill’s failure, “It did not feel like there was a lot of thought given to the specific provisions of the Affordable Care Act that are working. I did not see the Republicans making a big effort to talk to the people, and find out what provisions they liked and wanted to keep.”

Ron Brownstein, editorial director of Atlantic Media, said in an interview with Face the Nation that the core of the bill’s failure was the fact that it clashed with voter interests.

The bill would have made healthcare premiums more expensive for older people regardless of income and would have also negatively impacted Medicare and Medicaid.

Brownstein noted that 60 percent of House Republicans are from districts that are older than the national average and the majority of Donald Trump’s votes came from white people over 45 years of age.

“I mean, obviously there were some hiccups in Obama’s plan, but over-all it was successful. I think that without Obamacare a lot of people are going to suffer and so I don’t think Trump is looking out for the greater part of the population,” said Mary Runnoe, senior psychology major and former volunteer at a hospital.

The bill would have eliminated the requirement enacted under the ACA that all employers must offer healthcare to employees who work a certain number of hours per week. This change would lift current regulations which prevent students from working more than 25 hours per week.

The bill would have defunded contraceptives, making it more difficult for students to gain access to free birth-control.

Sorenson said this could lead to a spike in unplanned pregnancies occurring within the university, which hinders a student’s ability to continue their education.

“I just think that if you’re going to cover medication for men, such as Viagra, then you really need to provide that same coverage for women on birth control,” Sorenson said.

After the failure of the AHCA on Friday, President Trump and Speaker Paul Ryan indicated that health care would not be revisited soon. Which, Sorenson said, will give more time for the ACA to develop and succeed.

