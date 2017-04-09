Get Your Country on with Easton Corbin

With popular jams, a guitar and a southern lilt, Easton Corbin is bringing a little bit of country to campus.

The country singer from Florida will be performing Thursday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Quandt Fieldhouse at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Corbin released his first single in 2010, “A Little More Country Than That,” and won the American Country Award for New/Breakthrough Artist of the Year that December.

Since then, he has gone on to create three studio albums. His latest single, “A Girl Like You,” was released this year.

Centertainment Productions organized the concert and, due to previous turnout of similar shows, decided to hold it in the Quandt Fieldhouse, as they did for Jesse McCartney and Panic! At the Disco in previous semesters.

Emily Gamb, public relations coordinator for Centertainment Productions, said, “We know that UWSP students really like country music, and we thought it would be a really great fit for springtime.”

To promote the event, Centertainment has also organized a ticket giveaway through their Facebook event page, “CP Event: Easton Corbin.”

“If you post a picture of yourself in your best country outfit or next to your truck or at Country USA, and post your favorite picture of you in your country getup on the event page, you’re entered to win two tickets to see the concert,” Gamb said.

Entries are required to include the hashtag #Centertainment to be eligible. The contest closes on the day of the concert, Thursday, April 13 at 12 p.m.

For students who do not enter or win the giveaway, tickets are available for purchase through the University Information and Ticket desk in the Dreyfus University Center. Advance tickets are $30 each. Day of show tickets will be $35 each.

Quickly approaching, Centertainment’s Easton Corbin concert is shaping up to be a don’t-miss event full of music, fun and country pride.

“This is the first big country show we’ve had this year,” Gamb said. “We’re hoping people are just as excited about Easton Corbin as we are.”

Kathryn Wisniewski

Reporter

kathryn.e.wisniewski@uwsp.edu