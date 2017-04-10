A Look into Sports: April 10, 2016

Pointers Baseball Splits Series in Conference Home Opener

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point opened their home schedule over the weekend to take on UW-Oshkosh, finishing the weekend with a record of 2-2 versus the Titans.

The Pointers started the weekend with a positive with a win in the first game of the series on Saturday.

Cole Erickson, now with a 2-1 record, threw a shutout for Stevens Point in the 4-0 win.

After two scoreless innings, the Pointers got on the board in the third inning with an RBI single by Kyle Mrozinski.

With a 1-0 lead heading into the sixth, the Pointers extended their lead.

Ben Gerber reached home on an error when Clint Rose bunted. Later in the inning, Rose scored on an RBI sac fly by Mrozinski.

Mrozinski remained active in the eighth when he hit an RBI single, extending the Pointers’ lead to four and helping to put the game away.

The Titans got the best of the Pointers in the second game, winning the game 8-2 behind a three-inning scoring stretch.

UWSP took an early lead in the second inning as Ryan Stanicek scored on a wild pitch and Tommy Duddleston hit an RBI double, putting the Pointers up 2-0.

The Titans scored their first runs of the day in the third inning with a two-RBI single by Taylor Grimm.

After more scoring from the Titans, the Pointers fell behind 4-2 heading into the fourth inning.

Another two RBI double put the Titans up 6-2 in the fourth inning.

Two scores in the fifth inning helped put the game away as the Titans won their first game of the weekend.

Sunday, day two of the series, started off much like day one with a 4-0 victory by the Pointers.

Mrozinski had another great game with a homerun in the fourth inning.

UWSP scored once in the fifth and twice in the sixth inning as Stevens Point won their second game of the series.

Derek Kawlewski picked up the win after throwing a complete game shutout.

The final game of the weekend was a close extra-inning contest with the Titans winning 11-6.

The Titans forced extra innings in the top of the eighth inning with a game-tying RBI by Zack Radde, later scoring five runs in the 11th inning and ending the series with a win.

The Pointers return to action on April 13-14 as they travel to UW-Platteville for a pair of doubleheaders.

Stevens Point Softball Starts WIAC Play on a Rough Note

The UWSP softball team dropped all four of their games over the weekend in their first Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action of the season.

Stevens Point traveled to take on UW-River Falls on Friday in a two-game series.

UWSP lost a shoot-out in game one of the series, ending witha score of 9-8.

The Pointers took an early lead in the first inning with an RBI walk. UW-River Falls countered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the first.

Stevens Point took back the lead with a home run in the second by Alyssa Cooper.

The lead did not last long as River Falls hit a grand slam to take back the lead 6-4.

The Falcons held onto a tight lead, winning game one of the weekend.

Game two proved to be another close battle between the teams.

Paige Allen homered twice early in the contest, giving the Pointers the lead heading into the seventh inning.

Then the game started to fall apart for Stevens Point as the Falcons scored six consecutive runs in the last two innings, winning the game 6-4 and sweeping the series.

On Saturday, Point traveled to Menomonie to take on the UW-Stout in a two-game series.

Stout started the game with a 3-0 lead on a three-run home run in the first inning.

The Pointers only managed one run in the game, coming in the third inning off of an RBI single by Katie Uhlenbrauck.

The Blue Devils scored twice in the fifth inning to help seal their win, 5-1, in game one.

Game two proved to be a closer, but Stevens Point still fell, 6-3.

Allen and Uhlenbrauck were active at the plate, both collecting RBIs in the third inning to close the Blue Devils lead to 4-3.

The Blue Devils scored once in both the fourth and sixth innings to win and sweep the series.

The Pointers will play their first home games of the season on April 14 with a doubleheader against UW-Whitewater beginning at 2 p.m.

UWSP Track and Field Has Solid Outing in Ashton May Invite

The UWSP track team traveled to La Crosse on Saturday for the Ashton May Invite and came away with favorable results.

The day was highlighted by Jesse Johnson setting the pole vault record for UWSP. Johnson recorded clearing the bar at 5.01 meters.

Jerry Williams finished first in the triple jump with a distance of 14.73 meters.

Mackenzie James won the long jump for the Pointers with a distance of 7.43 meters.

The men finished third overall in the invitational.

Jordan Tyjeski won the discus for the women with a distance of 43.39 meters. Her victory comes a week after she finished in the top five in the event at the Carroll Invite.

The Pointers will be back in action April 13-14 as they travel to Platteville for the Platteville Invitational.

Kevin Bargender

Sports Editor

Kbarg079@uwsp.edu