Let’s Talk About Sets, Baby

The Noel Fine Arts Center houses many pieces of art and modes to enjoy it. One of which is the theater where student productions are shown each and every semester.

Most recently, “The Miracle Worker,” allowed set designers the opportunity to research and create a historically accurate set.

Joe Klug, assistant professor of scenic design described how the creation of a set is important to the show.

“The script is like a roadmap,” Klug said. “It has all of the answers of where you’re going to go and what you’re going to be discovering along the way.”

Sets allow the play to tell a visual story side-by-side with the actors on stage, which Klug described as involving an intense amount of research.

“It is important to be historically accurate to make it feel real. We want the performers to feel like they’re in the time period, to help them discover their character,” said Klug, “We look at the daily life of people during the time period and then begin the designs.”

Beyond set designing, there are other vital aspects to be looked at such as the props that appear on stage.

Claire Allard, theatre design and technology major and prop master, said, “Miracle Worker was so prop heavy. The prop master was in charge of all of the dishware, the food on the plates. Some of that was actually real. We made eggs every night for each show.”

Allard went on to mention the research that goes into props as well. Something as simple as a teddy bear needs to be researched when working on a period play.

“In the production of “Helen Keller” we had to make sure everything was historically accurate,” Allard said, “We couldn’t even give her a teddy bear because they were not invented until Teddy Roosevelt became president.”

How actors interact with props drives the plot and allows the audience to connect with what is happening on stage.

Nina Barresi, junior musical theatre major, said, “Props are really important. All the technology helps the actors get into the world of the play. While playing a cop I had to use handcuffs all the time. They were vital to the story and the point of the plot.”

There is constant communication happening between actors and set designers to ensure the production is the most accurate for the audience.

“In Miracle Worker, we asked the actress if she knew how to cross-stitch already, if not we needed to make it appear as if she did, which would change the prop,” Klug said, “It is most important with food. If I have an actor or actress who is allergic to something then obviously I can’t have that on stage.”

Set designs and props help to create a story. In this way, the actors in the show go hand in hand with those who create the set.

Sydney DenHartigh

Reporter

sdenh702@uwsp.edu