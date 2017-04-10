The Pointer Names Successor to Current Editor-in-Chief

The Pointer has chosen Genevieve Adamski, environment editor, to take over as editor-in-chief for the 2017-2018 school year.

Adamski is currently a junior natural resources planning major, with an emphasis in social policy sciences and conservation planning, and a sustainable energy minor at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

She began working for the publication in January 2016, and has continued to develop her reporting and editorial skills since.

As the president of the women’s rugby club, Adamski comes to The Pointer with experience in managing a student-run organization and possessing a drive for high performance.

The change of leadership will occur in May when the current editor-in-chief, Samantha Bradley, will graduate with a major in English and a minor in professional writing and Spanish.