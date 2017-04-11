Humans Of Point

Hannah Tyznik is a junior psychology major.

April 22 is Earth Day. Do you think students should be more aware of this? Why or why not?

I believe so because I think sustainability should be a bigger thing. I mean, I get offended when people don’t recycle. I just don’t think people realize, and this will sound cliché, but we only have one Earth and we don’t really take to heart that we are destroying it slowly. So I think people should probably be more aware.

What are some resources on campus you use to live a greener lifestyle?

I use the recycling shoots for sure. I recycle constantly because they are so close and you don’t have to take a whole load of plastic somewhere. But also, if I have a bottle on me, I’ll carry it around until I find a recycling bin, which is actually really easy to do on campus. Almost every garbage area has recycling bins as well, so it’s really easy. I guess I just recycle in every bin on campus!

What is something you would wish to see on campus to make it an even more green campus?

That’s a hard question. I mean they try pushing compost, but I don’t think it’s that popular just because the idea of having a little bin of food in your dorm isn’t that great. But I guess if they could make that more available not so much where you have to keep it in your dorm, like in the kitchen maybe or a shoot, then that would be easier and more people would be willing to compost maybe.