Humans Of Point
Photo by Lhea Owens.

Humans Of Point

Posted by: Lhea Owens April 11, 2017

Hannah Tyznik is a junior psychology major.

April 22 is Earth Day. Do you think students should be more aware of this? Why or why not?

I believe so because I think sustainability should be a bigger thing. I mean, I get offended when people don’t recycle. I just don’t think people realize, and this will sound cliché, but we only have one Earth and we don’t really take to heart that we are destroying it slowly. So I think people should probably be more aware.

What are some resources on campus you use to live a greener lifestyle?

I use the recycling shoots for sure. I recycle constantly because they are so close and you don’t have to take a whole load of plastic somewhere. But also, if I have a bottle on me, I’ll carry it around until I find a recycling bin, which is actually really easy to do on campus. Almost every garbage area has recycling bins as well, so it’s really easy. I guess I just recycle in every bin on campus!

What is something you would wish to see on campus to make it an even more green campus?

That’s a hard question. I mean they try pushing compost, but I don’t think it’s that popular just because the idea of having a little bin of food in your dorm isn’t that great. But I guess if they could make that more available not so much where you have to keep it in your dorm, like in the kitchen maybe or a shoot, then that would be easier and more people would be willing to compost maybe.

About Lhea Owens

Lhea Owens
A&E Sectional Editor: Senior English major with a creative writing and communications minor. Loves poetry, writing, reading, singing, tennis and meeting new people. Is obsessed with anything Harry Potter, Egyptian, small animals, Disney, Johnny Depp, or British actors related. You can almost always see her running around campus like the busy bee she is.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*


3 − two =

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

The Pointer © Copyright 2017 - Web hosting provided by Smith System Services.