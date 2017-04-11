Centertainment’s Paint Night: Glassware Goodies

On Thursday night, brightly colored paint pallets and a variety of different glassware littered the tables throughout the Dreyfus University Center’s Encore.

Centertainment Productions hosted Paint Night, inviting students to take some time out of their busy schedules to have some fun painting glasses.

Tess Tranel, junior music education major and travel and leisure coordinator for Centertainment, was in charge of the event. Tranel said that a wine and painting night she experienced in Milwaukee inspired the idea for the event.

“I thought the idea of painting wine glasses was a really cool idea, but people have already taken that idea and used it before for past events,” Tranel said. “I saw that someone did wine glass painting night and I thought, ‘Wait, it doesn’t just have to be wine glasses, it could be other forms of glassware too!”

To make things more unique, Tranel supplied students with glassware like mason jars, little glasses and an assortment of corked bottles. She also supplied an array of colored paints and brushes for creators to paint with.

Tranel believes that painting can be therapeutic, especially with students prepping for their inevitable final exams a month and a half away.

“Being a college student is stressful,” Tranel said. “I mean you’re constantly around people doing homework and school related things, so if you come here to do something that is completely not related to school, your major or what you’re studying it’s kind of a nice escape.”

At the event there was not specified structure to what the attendees could paint like you would usually see at painting events, so painters were able to stretch their creativity to the maximum.

“It’s honestly just about them doing their own thing,” Tranel said. “They went in and made some pretty unique and awesome creations. I hope that by giving them the freedom to make what they want they will have more fun this way.”

There were about 75 students in attendance, excitedly buzzing around their tables and talking to new people as they worked on their take home creations.

Quintien Tyra, freshman soil and land management major, said that he attended the event on a whim when his friends invited him saying they weren’t going to study that night.

“At first I thought it was going to be something like stained glass, but when we got closer to the entrance I saw people with the glasses they were providing and the paint,” Tyra said. “I was like, ‘Oh this might actually be cool and I definitely don’t really want to study right now.’ I honestly just wanted to try something new.”

Madeline Ahrens, freshman paper science and engineering major, also attended the event for the simple fact that she loves to paint.

“I don’t think there are enough opportunities in college to be creative, financially, so programs like these are great,” Ahrens said. “I think I’m going to plant a flower in my glass after I’m done with it.”

With the constant struggles college students go through on a daily basis, Tranel hopes students will walk away with a fun and lasting experience.

Tranel said, “I hope these students think that coming to this event was a good use of their time, that they had fun and that they now have a cute little souvenir to take home with them.”

Lhea Owens

Arts and Entertainment Editor

lowen721@uwsp.edu