Rugby Teams Reunite with Former Players

After a successful fall season, the men’s rugby team will participate in a friendly competition with their former players at their annual alumni game.

Brady Lepak, senior and president of the men’s rugby team, said that the tentative date for the game is May 6.

According to Lepak, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point men’s rugby team formed in the 1970s. Some of the original players on the team still return for the alumni game.

“This alumni game is a way to not only meet past players, but it’s a way for a lot of the guys to network. The alumni are always interested in what our players are going for,” Lepak said.

Lepak said that alumni have always shown support for the players on the team and celebrate the team’s successes. This past season the team won their third consecutive conference title and placed third at the regional qualifier.

Though the alumni game in May is not part of the team’s competitive season, it gives them an opportunity to share stories and talk about their season with former players.

“I have gotten to see old guys leave and new guys come. It’s your family away from home. They are always going to be there for you no matter what,” Lepak said.

Trevin Oertel is a senior that plays both flanker and wing for the rugby team. Oertel described the alumni game as a family reunion.

“Once you are in the club, and you put in your time, it’s part of you for life and you can’t get away from it,” Oertel said.

Like the men’s team, the women’s rugby team is also planning an alumni game.

Drea Sortillon, senior and captain of the women’s rugby team, has been on the team for four years and said this is the first alumni game she will be participating in.

According to Sortillon, the team did not have an alumni game for the past couple of years because they had difficulty getting alumni to attend the game.

“I think it was just hard connecting with alumni and bringing them back. We have a lot of people that recently graduated and we are really close with them, so it was easier to get a group this time,” Sortillon said.

The women’s team also had a successful season this fall, placing third in the conference.

“I think for having a fresh roster we did great, I think we went above the bar that was set for us,” Sortillon said.

The women’s rugby team can also be seen competing against their alumni on May 6.

