Clothing, Comics and Tea on Clark Street

On April 1, three local businesses located on Clark Street celebrated anniversary month by welcoming customers to explore their stores during a block party.

Owners of Assembly, Diversi-Tea LLC. and Galaxy Comics, Games & More banded together and helped advertise for one another.

Raffle tickets were given to patrons which, once signed by employees at all three locations, could be submitted for a chance at winning a goodie basket with prizes from all three businesses.

Quyen Hom, founder and owner of Assembly, was happy to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her high-end, high-fashion women’s clothing store.

The clothing pieces are hand-selected to be featured in the store, the jewelry, candles and chocolate bars are all from local artists and businesses.

Diversi-Tea is owned by Doug van Berkel and his wife Judy. Offering a wide variety of teas, infused olive oils and vinegars and other various products.

“We all share the same clientele, we can build off each other,” said van Berkel. By motivating the regulars from Galaxy Comics to stop by, van Berkel hopes word will travel around town of the goods offered by both him and Hom at Assembly.

In recognition of their two-year anniversary, the van Berkel’s offered free mustards samples and cookies, and all proceeds of the cups of tea sold that day went to Farmshed. Diversi-Tea also donated tea to Assembly and Galaxy Comics to sell, adding to the proceeds going to Farmshed.

“It’s cool getting that integration since we’re all so different,” said Christina Luna, employee at Diversi-Tea, about collaboration with the other two businesses.

Chris Randazzo, owner of Galaxy Comics, said, “So many businesses, in my opinion, make the mistake of cross-advertising with businesses that are like them.”

Randazzo said, “We are lucky enough to have people with very different aesthetics, and vibes and interests, that all get along.”

“I’ve been here for ten years, and Clark Street used to be kind of run-down,” said Randazzo. He is glad to see more local businesses joining him on the other side of downtown.

Galaxy had local author John Jackson Miller in the store to celebrate the 10 years as well. Having worked on comics for Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Ironman, Mass Effect and others, customers were excited for the meet-and-greet.

Hourly raffles were also held at Galaxy, with all proceeds going to Farmshed as well.

In the newly added kitchen, the bread used for paninis comes from Main Grain, as do many of the vegetables from the farmer’s market when in season.

Clark Street businesses serve unique groups of people which can supplement one another and additional locals looking to sell their services or products.

Samantha Stein

News Editor

sstei173@uwsp.edu