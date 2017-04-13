Danstage: A Preview

Danstage, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s spring dance production, opened this past weekend after many hours and weeks of rehearsal and preparation.

This year the faculty brought in special guest Eddy Ocampo, an internationally renowned contemporary choreographer and dance teacher who has created ballets in Europe, Mexico, Canada, Russia, and throughout the U.S.

Ocampo was a week-long guest, helping prepare Danstage and teaching students his ballet piece, “Atomos.”

Joan Karlen, department chair of Theatre and Dance, production director and a choreographer for Danstage, worked with students to rehearse each performance, including Ocampo’s “Atomos.”

“Eddy asks our dancers to give their all to the creation process,” said Karlen. “Learning an entire ballet in four days requires urgency and commitment. I’m inspired seeing dancers grow by the day in this profound, transformative process.”

Chelsea Connor, senior dance major, was elated about the opportunity to learn and perform with her dance peers in Danstage this year.

“I had the great privilege of working with each of our UWSP faculty on both new and restaged works, as well as understudying for our guest artist, Eddy Ocampo’s work,” Connor said. “His movement style is different than what we normally experience here at UWSP, so it was enjoyable and rewarding to try something new outside of my comfort zone.”

There are 5 works in Danstage this year: Eddy Ocampo’s “Atomos,” Associate Professor Michael Estanich’s “The Biggest Wail from the Bottom of my Heart” and “Snow,” Professor Joan Karlen’s “Signal” and Associate Professor Jeannie Hill’s “Sounding Off.”

Audiences can look forward to witnessing deep and powerful central ideas and images in each piece such as: exploring relationships and identity in our current culture, dancers sweeping through a wind-filled stage, dancers reveling in the creation of time, and much more.

“My favorite part about the show this year is that each piece really keeps the audience on their toes,” Connor said. “The pieces are multi-layered, which allows the audience to be engaged in the experience and soak it all in.”

Karlen said she has continuously been impressed and inspired by the exponential way that each artistic work grows in collaboration with lighting, costume, sound and projection designers, along with how much time and work the dancers have put into the production itself.

“The dancers and choreographers have been in rehearsals since late January,” Karlen said. “Including technical and stage rehearsals we’ve been preparing for close to 200 hours.”

Connor is hopeful that audiences will enjoy Danstage and walk away from the show with a deeper understanding for the art form.

“I hope that audiences will take away that the art of dance is more than just pretty movement,” Connor said. “It’s capable of communicating thoughts and feelings to others through the universal language of movement.”

Karlen believes that by having productions like Danstage available to the public eye that audiences will have a better understanding about why protecting the arts is so fundamentally important, especially now.

Karlen shared a quote from British journalist Christina Patterson that said it best, “We need the arts more than ever. Sure, we need the skills they [regular classes] teach us at a time of great challenge, but we need the arts because they light up our lives. We need them because a human heart is a human heart whether in a Kenyan slum or a gilded cage.”

Danstage tickets are $22 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for youth and $4.50 for students with UWSP ID. Tickets are available at the Information and Tickets Office located in the Dreyfus University Center, by calling 715-346-4100 or at http://tickets.uwsp.edu.

Promotional Video for Danstage 2017: https://www.facebook.com/uwspTHEATREDANCE/videos/10154283410896899/

Lhea Owens

Arts and Entertainment Editor

lowen721@uwsp.edu