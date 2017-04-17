A Look into Sports: 4/16/2017

Baseball Has Strong Finish to Series

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point went on the road to take on the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in a four game series Thursday and Friday, finishing with a record of 3-1.

The Pointers found themselves down 3-0 in the first inning of game one.

Stevens Point answered with their own three-run inning as Tyler Thomka hit an RBI single, later reaching home plate on a sacrifice RBI by Tommy Duddleston to tie the game in the second inning.

Down 5-4 heading into the the seventh inning, Point scored four times in the inning to take a commanding 10-5 lead.

The inning was highlighted by Ryan Stanicek’s grand slam, the first of Stanicek’s career.

The Pioneers made the game into a shootout by scoring three times in the seventh inning and once again in the ninth inning, drawing within two points of the Pointers lead.

However, Alex Stodola struck out a batter for the third out in the bottom of the ninth inning to preserve Stevens Point’s 10-8 win.

Drew Spaeth was credited with the win and Stodola with the save.

Game two of the series proved difficult for the Pointers.

Ben Gerber hit a solo home run in the third inning giving Stevens Point a 1-0.

After the third inning, UWSP’s bats went quiet as they lost 8-1.

Day two of the series proved to be a much better day for the Pointers.

In game three of the series, the Pointers scored 18 runs as they routed the Pioneers 18-3.

William Iloncaie hit a two RBI single in the first inning as UWSP pulled out to an early 3-0 lead.

The momentum continued in the second inning as Kyle Mrozinski hit a two RBI double, extending the lead to 5-0.

Stanicek hit his second home run of the series in the fourth inning, boosting Point’s lead to 8-2.

Jordan Carlson and Mrozinski each hit two-run home runs in the fifth inning and the Pointers started putting the game away early 12-2.

Stevens Point finished off the day scoring four more times in the sixth inning and once in the seventh inning.

Derek Kawlewski picked up the win for Point.

Game four saw UWSP pick up its third win in a 9-1 victory.

Thomka continued his strong outing with a two RBI single in the first inning, extending the Pointers lead to three in the first inning.

Carlson hit an RBI single in the third inning, Iloncaie hit an RBI single in the fourth inning and Clint Rose hit an RBI single in the fifth inning giving Stevens Point a 7-1 lead.

Mrozinski finished off the scoring in the seventh inning with a two RBI double.

With five hits, including a two-run homerun and seven runs batted in, Mrozinski was selected as this week’s batter of the week.

On the mound, Nathan Mulzer was selected as this week’s pitcher of the week. Mulzer pitched five innings, allowing just one hit and no runs scored in game four of the series.

UWSP will be back in action on Monday as they host St. Norbert College.

Softball Drops Home Opening Series

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point had another rough week of baseball in losing a pair of games to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on Friday.

The Pointers could not generate anything offensively as they fell in game one 7-0.

The Warhawks did most of their damage in the second inning as they scored five runs.

Bella Matthias picked up the win for Whitewater.

UWSP finally got going offensively in game two as Morgan Johnson hit two RBI’s in a 11-6 loss to Whitewater.

Jen Jacobson hit an RBI single in the third inning, driving in the first run of the series for the Pointers.

Averi Kanyuh and Johnson each had an RBI single in the fourth inning, narrowing the Warhawks lead to 5-3.

Paige Allen hit an RBI on a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning and Johnson hit her second RBI single of the day to finish the scoring for UWSP in the seventh inning.

The Pointers could not generate enough runs to overcome strong innings by Whitewater that saw the Warhawks score 11 runs in four innings.

Julia Camardo picked up the win for the Warhawks.

Stevens Point will be back in action on Saturday as they host the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Track and Field Finishes on Top in Five Events

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point traveled to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to participate in the Platteville Invitational. The trip was highlighted by five first place finishes for Stevens Point.

The men finished with four of the five overall victories.

UWSP’s Neil Pedersen and Calvin VanRyzin had a close race for first in the 1,500-meter run. Pedersen took home the win with a time of 4:00.12 and VanRyzin finished second with a time of 4:01.35.

Christian Ferguson took first in the high jump with a height of 2.06 meters for the Pointers.

Jerry Williams won the long jump with a distance of 7.36 meters, a personal best.

Calden Wojt finished first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.54 seconds.

The women received their own first place finish via Isabella Weekly’s winning high jump of 1.60 meters.

The Pointers return to action when they travel to Rock Island, Illinois this week. The women compete in the Augie Invitational on Friday and the men compete in the Meet of Champions on Saturday.

Kevin Bargender

Sports Editor

kbarg079@uwsp.edu