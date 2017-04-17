Omnos: A Peak At A Jazz Quintet

Omnos, a unique, jazzy and timeless musical group, can be found in the heart of our very own Stevens Point.

Four University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point students and one alumnus created the jazz quintet: Zachary Finnegan, Jacob Opperman, Austin Bolden, Malakai Flynn, and Adam Hatton.

Zachary Finnegan, senior jazz studies performance and music education major and trumpet player for Omnos, said the quintet is going on their two-year anniversary this month and originally started back in the spring of 2015.

“We all decided jointly that we wanted to create music together outside of the normal school day, specifically jazz music,” Finnegan said. “All of us are very close friends and it wasn’t a hard process to get the band going.”

The band plays shows all over central Wisconsin, including places such as Wausau, Minocqua, Manitowoc, Marshfield, Appleton, Madison, Stevens Point, and will be traveling to Eau Claire next week for the city’s Jazz Festival.

Finnegan said that their sound as a quintet is quite distinct and unique compared to most musical groups.

“With the dynamic personalities, and playing styles within the group, we are able to produce many different textures and grooves that audiences all over central Wisconsin enjoy immensely,” Finnegan said.

Omnos is a distinct name for the quintet, and Finnegan said it loosely translates to, “all.”

“Our intent is that, as a group, we venture into all spaces of jazz music. We play jazz standards, original music, funk, Latin, blues, gospel, contemporary jazz and others that I may be forgetting,” Finnegan said. “This increases the versatility of each musician in the group, as well as the versatility of the group in general. We can cater to every event that we are called to play, and have the capacity to play at a professional level when doing so.”

The group makes time to practice every Thursday, even with the task of balancing jobs, being a part of 9-10 different organizations, school and their personal lives.

“Over the two years we have been together, we have learned that meeting each week is a necessity. It helps every facet of our lives, not only our musicianship,” Finnegan said. “We find that being in this band specifically has helped our compositional skills, as well as collaboration on a professional level.”

With communication skills, immense dedication and hard work the band has stuck together through it all and are currently the process of recording their first multi-track album, including compositions from each member of the group.

“Speaking on behalf of all us, we really enjoy each other’s company,” Finnegan said reflecting on his favorite part about being in Omnos. “Having the opportunity to come together each week and make music freely with your best friends is a feeling that is indescribable.”

This year, the Riverfront Jazz Festival is hosting Omnos for a performance, and they are excited to be a part of such an honorable experience.

“Music is an emotional art,” Finnegan said. “We want our listeners to walk away somehow moved emotionally. Music is a direct tie to the soul.”

For more information and show dates, check out Omnos’ website and Facebook page.

Lhea Owens

Arts and Entertainment Editor

lowen721@uwsp.edu