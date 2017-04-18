Humans Of Point

Victoria Philippon is a senior elementary education major.

Do you believe in any superstitions like Ouija boards, ghosts, Bloody Mary etc. If so, what are they?

I don’t believe in any types of superstitions like the ones you described. I’m a very skeptical person by nature. I like to see things with my own eyes before I believe them, and even then I sometimes think it’s a bunch of hooey. I suppose if you count wearing a certain outfit or garment for good luck as superstitious I am guilty of that at times.

Why do you believe people get so invested in these types of myths, stories and superstitious ideologies? Do you think it relates to why scary movies are so popular? Why or why not?

I think people tend to get really invested in superstitious ideologies and such because they need an escape. Whether that be an escape from their self-proclaimed boring lives or to make them feel more secure during a difficult time, such as a “they have it worse than me” mentality. It’s almost as if they want to watch and experience scary things so they can feel more safe and secure in their day-to-day lives. It’s really interesting from a psychological standpoint. I 100 percent think the reason for scary movies being so popular is because of people’s beliefs in different types of myths, stories and superstitious ideologies. If consumers didn’t believe in things like that the scary movie producers, writers and directors would have no one to watch their movies once they were created. People crave adrenaline rushes, and scary movies are one way of feeding into that need.

What is your favorite thriller or horror movie and why?

Oh goodness. This is a difficult one. I do really like watching scary movies, but I tend to talk during the whole thing. I will scold the characters for making stupid decisions and try to guess what is going to happen next. One of the very first scary movies that I watched was Rose Red. The general premise of the movie is there is this giant castle of a house that eats people, and the movie follows a group of people who spend the night in the house trying to determine whether or not it is haunted. Needless to say, things do not end all that well for most of those people who spend the night. I remember middle school Victoria being scared out of her mind watching it, so I am going to say that is my favorite scary movie even though there were many others I could have chosen from. The reason I loved it so much was because, even though it scared me quite a bit at that point, it got me started watching scary movies, and over the years it has turned into more of a comedic experience for me rather than a scary one. I am not a very jumpy or easily scared person, so it takes a lot for me to jump during a movie and this one had me jumping a lot when I first watched it. I had to watch a happy movie afterwards before I could fall asleep! That was the first and only movie I have had to do that for.