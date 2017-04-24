Track and Field: A Season in Review

The 2017 track and field season nearing an end. For the seniors on the team, this is the last chance to experience the thrill of competing for the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Senior Jerry Williams believes that this is the best year he has had on campus.

When asked about how he felt the team was competing this year, Williams said, “We are doing super well and that’s all I ever wanted in the four years I’ve been here so it’s really good that we are coming together.”

Williams said his goals at nationals are to win the long jump and triple jump. His team goal is to place better in both the conference championship as well as the national championship than in years previously.

For some of the younger student-athletes on the team, there is more time to grow and become better athletes in the future.

Sophomore Alexia Beecher said she is happy with her progress this year and grateful for the opportunity to be on the team.

Beecher, who competes in the pentathlon and heptathlon, said, “Being part of the UWSP track and field team is something I’m extremely proud of. The friendships I’ve made from this team are irreplaceable.”

Beecher added that she put in work in the off-season to get stronger by spending more time in the weight room to improve on her freshman season.

“Personally, I’m always trying to be a better athlete than I was yesterday,” Beecher said.

Track and Field Coach, Brett Witt, said he is impressed by this season but believes that the team could have had a stronger finish to its season.

“We’re a little banged up so maybe not quite as well as we would have hoped,” Witt said.

Coach Witt does believe they will have enough time to get healthy for the conference championship and the national championship.

Even with injuries, the expectations of the coaches are to match or beat the success the team had in the indoor conference championship, finishing second, and the national championship, finishing fourth.

Williams was mentioned as one of the many standout performers for the Pointers this season by Witt for the men’s team.

“Jerry Williams was the national champion field athlete of the year for division III so you really can’t do better than that. Mack James, Brent Reierson, Logan Heil, Jeremy Lee were All-American’s during the indoor season,” said Witt.

With success in the past, the Pointers are hoping that their winning ways will continue in the future.

The Pointers will have one more weekend of meets until the conference championships on May 5-6.

