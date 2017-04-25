An Out of This World Comic Book Experience

Galaxy Comics, Games & More, located on Clark Street in Stevens Point, is a store that welcomes gamers, comic book lovers and new comers.

The store has been open for more than 25 years and offers various products such as disc golf supplies, darts, collectible card games, miniature games, board games and comics.

Their website also said the store hosts game nights in the community at places such as the Boys & Girls Club and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Adam Mielke, UWSP alumnus, is a frequent customer at the comic book store.

With the store having recently undergone a renovation, Mielke describes it as being extremely clean.

According to Mielke, the cleanliness of this comic book store is not the norm, as many of the other comic book stores he has been in are not well kept.

Mielke said that in addition to the renovation, about six months ago the store created a menu for customers to enjoy.

Some of the items found on the menu include sandwiches and occasionally gumbo. Though the food has not yet had many advertisements, it has been well received by customers.

Being a gamer himself, Mielke enjoys going to Galaxy Comics to play games at no cost.

He described the games that the store offers as “nerdy” because they do not offer typical board games such as Monopoly.

Hey That’s My Fish, Ticket to Ride and Timeline are some of the many games that are available at Galaxy Comics.

The store also draws a big crowd for it’s Magic: The Gathering events, which occur on a weekly basis.

Mielke feels what makes Galaxy Comics different from other stores is their customer service.

“You would be surprised how many people own a board game shop and have zero customer service skills,” Mielke said.

Chris Randazzo, owner of Galaxy Comics, attributes the growing acceptance of “geekier” hobbies to shows such as The Big Bang Theory.

Randazzo values the importance of making and maintaining customer relationships with students, community members and passersby. He believes in treating each customer as if they frequent the store.

“We’re hoping you’re comfortable, you’ll like it here, have a good time and that it will benefit us at some point,” Randazzo said.

Galaxy Comics is open for customers to enjoy Monday through Sunday.

Caroline Chalk

Reporter

cchal845@uwsp.edu