Centertainment Hosts a Hawaiian Night Diversion

On Thursday night in the Dreyfus University Center, calming ukulele tunes mixing with the smell of Hawaiian pizza could be discovered coming out of the Encore.

Centertainment Productions hosted a Hawaiian Night for University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point on April 20 for students to enjoy a break from their studies.

Tess Tranel, junior music education major and travel and leisure coordinator for Centertainment, organized the event and said she came up with the idea by looking through travel folders.

“People on campus have been feeling really bogged down from the gloomy weather and are getting ready for exams,” Tranel said. “So, I thought this would be a great way to give them a summer preview.”

Scattered throughout the event were a variety of activities for attendees to entertain themselves with including: fruits, Hawaiian and cheese pizza, Basement Brewhaus hosted drinks, stick on tattoos, face painting, crafts, beach volleyball and even coconut bowling.

With enough student attendance, Tranel said she planned to have a hula-hoop and limbo contest to get a true Hawaiian party vibe.

During the event, the Ukulele Tree Climbing Club performed for students with a variety of popular songs converted into a light, but fun, acoustic sound.

Stephanie Dziamarski, sophomore social work major, said she heard from a friend about all the events happening during Hawaiian Night and thought it sounded fun to check out.

“I just like being able to relax and getting to be somewhere other than sitting at my apartment or thinking about school,” Dziamarski said. “How can you say no to pizza?”

Tranel said her favorite part about planning events like Hawaiian Night for students is because she simply wants to give people something fun to do on a Thursday night.

“My favorite thing about these events is seeing people happy and having fun,” Tranel said. “Even though not a lot of people have shown up yet for me, I guess, it’s more about the quality of the program than the quantity.”

Students who were able to make the event had a great experience surrounded by a night full of music, food and fun.

Dziamarski said, “I like the theme a lot because now that it’s warming up I just want to celebrate, go outside and pretend it’s summer already.”

Lhea Owens

Arts and Entertainment Editor

lowen721@uwsp.edu