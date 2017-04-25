Humans Of Point

Hunter Waslicki is a sophomore computer information systems and web and digital media development major.

If you could share one piece of advice with your past self, what would it be and why?

To apply myself more instead of just coasting through all my work because I have always been told I’m really smart and everything comes pretty easy to me. So, because of that I never try really hard. I just kind of coast through it all.

Do you think your past self would have taken the advice you would have given them? Why or why not?

I hope he would have but probably not because everyone has told me that I should apply myself, and I don’t think that one more person telling me would change anything.

Can you tell me about the best advice you were given and why it was so important to you?

I guess to not worry about what other people think and to just do you because at the end of the day no one gives a sh–. It’s important to me because it’s just kind of a waste of time and it causes a lot of unneeded drama. So, if you just be yourself and not mess around with the wrong people it makes your life a lot easier.