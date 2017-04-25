Sports Brief: April 23, 2017

Baseball Splits Series with Warhawks

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point baseball team hosted UW-Whitewater on Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23, in a four-game series. The Pointers finished with a 2-2 record.

Game one got off to a slow start as the Warhawks scored three unanswered runs in the first five innings.

The Pointers picked up momentum in the sixth inning with four RBI singles by Clint Rose, Ryan Stanicek, John Popham and Jordan Carlson, taking a 4-3 lead.

Cole Erickson pitched nine innings as the Pointers held the Warhawks scoreless in the last four innings, holding on to the 4-3 win.

Fortunes were reversed in game two as Stevens Point lost 6-1.

After a quick start by Whitewater in game two, The Pointers found themselves down 6-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.

William Iloncaie hit the lone score of the game with a home run in the seventh.

Stevens Point had a faster start in game three, scoring the first points of the game with an RBI single by Rose.

The back and forth contest continued until the eighth inning when Tyler Thomka hit a three-RBI double, putting Point up 6-3.

Pitching a scoreless ninth inning and securing the second win of the weekend 6-3, Nathan Mulzer was awarded the win.

The last game of the afternoon turned out to be a shootout as the Pointers fell short 10-7.

Down 6-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, UWSP scored five runs, taking the lead 7-6.

Whitewater answered when Steve Chamberlain hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, taking a 10-7 lead.

The Warhawks held UW-Stevens Point scoreless the rest of the game.

UWSP will be back in action Wednesday, April 26 when they host the College of St. Scholastica.

The team will then travel to take on UW-La Crosse Eagles on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30, before a road game in Fon Du Lac against Marian University on Tuesday, May 2.

Softball Struggles Against Blugolds

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point softball hosted UW-Eau Claire for a doubleheader on Saturday, April 22. The Pointers finished 0-2 in the series

Stevens Point was unable to get anything going early in game one and ultimately fell 9-2.

The Blugolds had strong hitting in both the fourth and sixth innings helping to lift the team over the Pointers.

Payton Mix put Point on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning with a two-run home run. The Pointers then failed to score for the rest of the game.

Game two proved to be just as tough as game one for Stevens Point as the game was ended early after the fifth inning.

Eau Claire cranked out big hits in the second and fourth innings, winning 11-1.

Cori Semler had Point’s lone RBI on a single that was charged as an error.

The Pointers will finish up the regular season this week in games versus St. Norbert, UW-Oshkosh, Wisconsin Lutheran College, and UW-La Crosse.

These games will be played Tuesday, April 25, Wednesday, April 26, Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28.

Track and Field Team Has Solid Weekend in Illinois

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point men’s and women’s track and field team traveled to Rock Island, Illinois to compete in the Augie invite and the Meet of Champions. Stevens Point finished third overall in both meets.

The Women’s team competed on Friday in the Augie event and had favorable results.

The 4×400-meter relay team won their event for the Pointers with a time of 3:55.30. Kathy Derks, Abby Clement, Makani Peters and Sarah Vils were on the winning team that beat the next closest opponent by more than two seconds.

Clement had another strong event as she finished second in the 100-meter dash, while Vils finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.22 seconds.

Isabella Weekly finished second in the high jump with a distance of 1.60 meters and second in the long jump with a distance of 5.37 meters.

Jacklyn Butler finished second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.94. The race came down to less than a tenth of a second in the battle for first.

The Men’s team competed on Saturday at the Meet of Champions and had many contributions from senior Jerry Williams.

Williams grabbed the win in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.68 seconds and finished first in the triple jump with a distance of 15.10 meters.

After two strong showings for Williams, he and teammate Mackenzie James finished second and third in the long jump with distances of 7.38 and 7.29 meters respectively.

UWSP’s Jeremy Lee and Abraham Schroedl finished in the top two spots of the decathlon with totals of 6,560 and 6,256.

Christian Ferguson netted the Pointers another good finish by ending in second place in the high jump with a height of 2.04 meters.

Logan Heil finished second in the hammer throw with a distance of 56.19 meters.

The Pointers will be back in action on Friday, April 28 as they travel to Des Moines, Iowa for the Drake Relays.

Women’s Tennis End Weekend on Positive Note

Saturday kicked off the spring season for the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point women’s tennis team as they hosted Wartburg College. The Pointers finished 1-1 on the weekend.

The Pointers were blanked in the first game as they lost 9-0 to Wartburg.

In the singles matches Danielle Buckley, Frances Weiss and Elizabeth Wilichowski took their matches to tie-breaking rounds before falling in their respective matches to the Knights.

Game two had a much better result as Point won 8-1 over Alverno College.

Buckley, Erin Lemmer, Abbey Johnson, Weiss, Lilly Firkus, and Wilichowski each won their singles events as the Pointers swept the Inferno in the event.

UWSP won two of the three doubles matches as the team of Lemmer and Johnson and the duo of Buckley and Firkus were both victorious 8-3 in their match wins for the Pointers.

Stevens Point will finish their season on Sunday, April 30 as they travel to Mequon to take on both Concordia University and Beloit College.

Women’s Golf Has Rough Start to Spring

Friday welcomed the spring season for the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point women’s golf team.

UWSP traveled to Beloit to participate in the UW-Whitewater Spring Fling. The Pointers finished 13th.

Tiffany Boak was the top finisher for UWSP with a score of 95. Boak ascended eight spots on the leaderboard with her day two score.

Point will be back in action on Saturday, April 29 as they travel to Iola to complete their regular season in the UWSP Spring Invitational.

