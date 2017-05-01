Appleton Residents March for Science

On April 22, Earth Day, residents of Appleton and the surrounding area participated in the national March for Science.

Over 400 people met at Lawrence Chapel at Lawrence University to listen to organizers of the event, local science teachers and people who work in science-related industries discuss the importance of promoting science.

Speeches were given about the history of Earth Day, the need to promote science teachers and education, the threat of climate change, and legislations related to those topics.

“There are many challenges we need to overcome as we try to survive and thrive in a new world, but the hardest hurdles we’ve faced are the climate deniers. Climate deniers are science deniers,” said Alan Lawrence, one of the speakers at the event.

The march then moved to the streets of Appleton and the crowd, brandished with signs which promoted science in many facets, walked nearly a half a mile to Houdini Plaza where they stayed to show their support for science for nearly an hour and a half.

Michael Marichal, a recent graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, attended the event with his father, Mitchel Marichal.

“Science is the universal language,” Michael said. “They always say that if there was one way to communicate with aliens, it would be through math and science. These things don’t change… it brings the world together.”

Appleton was only one of several simultaneous demonstrations for science in Wisconsin. Other Wisconsin cities include Marshfield, Milwaukee and Madison.

Beyond Wisconsin, it has been reported that more than 600 cities participated nationally in the March for Science. There were also international rallies for the same cause in parts of Asia and Europe.

As a whole, the national movement to march for science is a response to President Trump’s skepticism towards climate change and other science-like vaccinations.

The signs in Appleton reflected this sentiment saying things like “Science not silence” and “hypothesis not hyperbole.”

Connor Schoelzel

Reporter

Connor.l.schoelzel@yahoo.com