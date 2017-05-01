Fall Football Preview: New Schedule, Same Expectations

Early last month, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point football schedule was announced.

The announcement gave players, coaches and fans their first view of where they will be spending their Saturday afternoons this fall.

The Pointers open their season, Sept. 2, at home versus St. Norbert College.

Point will then take a trip to Albion, Michigan to take on Albion College Sept. 9.

Stevens Point will host their annual Spud Bowl Sept. 23 against Adrian College.

The following week, Sept. 30, UWSP will be wearing pink for the annual Pink Game as UW-La Crosse travels to take on the Pointers.

Homecoming will be on Oct. 14 for Point as they take on UW-Eau Claire.

Senior day will be Nov. 4 and will be the Pointers final home game as they host UW-River Falls.

The season concludes on the road, Nov. 11, as the team travels to Platteville to take on UW-Platteville.

Head Coach Tom Journell said that his team is taking the season one game at a time and looking forward to the season opener against St. Norbert College.

When asked what expectations will be for the new season, Journell said, “Every year it’s not going to change, it’s to win the league and the conference and that’s our vision.”

Running back Christian Almonte is a player named by Journell expected to come back and make an impact for the team.

Journell used words like “Dynamic, Darren Sproles type of guy, Christian McCaffrey type of guy,” to describe Almonte.

The Pointers have four weeks of spring practices and training before the end of the school year. During the summer months, the players are expected to stay in shape and get ready for fall training camp.

Senior wide receiver Nick Schroeder said, “Most of the guys do go home, they have summer jobs and stuff, but we have a lifting program and a running program that hopefully everyone sticks to as best as they can.”

The Pointers’ season destinations are now clear and they must put in the hard work in the off-season to make their goals become a reality.

